An Open Outstanding Family Home

From its bright red interior to its modern fireplace, this home is simply outstanding. The architects Ad Hoc Concept are known for taking older homes and changing their interiors beyond recognition. This lovely French home is no exception. Once small and crowded the house has been turned into an open-concept dream with the removal of some walls and the addition of a very functional fireplace. Also, it's black and white design will inspire you to add some chic French furniture to your home.
This exterior is bold and refreshing. The designers have kept that rich red from being too overwhelming by making the white trim around the door and windows extra thick. This technique shifts the balance subtly in favour of the white. This yard has been given some practical features, including a small table and sitting space and trellised garden beds.
The architects wanted a minimalist interior, and they achieved it here. The bright and simple white walls are a perfect minimalist pair with the light hardwood floor. Still, the darker dining table with a unique texture adds some dimension to the space, especially with those cute pink fish on the top.
Tucked into one side of the wall that separates the dining room from the sitting area, this fireplace stands out with its modern shape and simple black and white contrast. We love how the architects created a side table out of the base of the fireplace, which acts as a space for the owners to store their coffee table books and favourite bottle of wine. This is quite a helpful spot for entertaining!
There's no lack of places to relax in this outstanding home! The black and white chairs are chic and the simple couch across from them is made more vibrant with black and white throw pillows, along with one red pillow that reminds us of the outside of the home. One of the best features of this space is the tall window that is placed perfectly to give a view of the tree with bright pink blossoms.
Turning back to the dining room we can see that the designers have added some more colour into this space. The greens and brown of the carpet make it clear that the emphasis of the room is on a natural feel. The stacked wood in the back, along with the green cushions and flower vase, all help to bring the outdoors inside. The huge skylight above the table provides some lovely natural light for eating, as does another beautiful window in the back corner. We have plenty more stylish dining room inspiration here.
As part of the effort to open up the home, the architects added huge windows in the office. They add a pleasant view to the huge yard. The property owners are blessed to have such a greenscape to light up their working hours at the desk. We can see the hint of some more black and white furniture to the right. It's a sectional that wraps around the whole room, so you can relax and enjoy the view when you're not working.
If you're interested in fireplaces that incorporate some more functionality you'll find a great example in this family home.