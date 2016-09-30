A Contemporary Family Home That's Cozy And Cool

Creamy beige tiles add a soothing and sophisticated touch to this simple bathroom rendered in clean lines. The trendy sink and tub go well with the minimalistic steel fixtures, while a long glass window floods the space with sunlight. The shower enclosure is a neat glassy affair, while the long mirror adds extra space and brightness to the bathroom.

Simple but contemporary designs, stylish minimalism, unique structural accents, and subtle pops of glamour make this German home a serene and cozy place to live in. Here’s another home tour to inspire you further - This Family Home Lets The Sun Shines In.