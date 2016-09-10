Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Unusual Homes From Around the World

Private Business2 Private Business2
Casa Vila Catela, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Pool
Loading admin actions …

Prepare to take a world tour to visit some of the most stunning homes we could find. From Chile to India, these buildings will startle and delight you. They come in all styles, from bold and modern to luxurious and tropical. Some of these masterpieces are as small as backyard shed while others are storeys high. Join us and discover which of these beauties is your dream home! 

1. Round Palace

Diseño y Construcción de Casa Caracol en Paine por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Single family home
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable – Santiago

ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable – Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago

This gem from architects Aliwen in Chile is surprising in so many ways. The round shape is perfectly paired with clay outer walls in a warm beige. The landscaping really shows off this home, with multiple rounded layers that create different outdoor spaces and leave plenty of room for water fountains and shading umbrellas.

2. French Chateau

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS Classic style houses
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

This two-story home has elegance in every corner. The traditional building shape hold some surprising features like the wrought-iron and intricate balcony, the sheltered marble statue entrance, and the gold leaf flourishes on the front wall. 

3. Traditional in India

residential colony , Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Asian style house
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design

Vinyaasa Architecture & Design
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design

For many of us Canadians, this Indian home looks anything but traditional! However, those of us with Indian heritage will recognize the steep gold roof and golden pillars that stand beneath them as traditional and luxurious architectural elements. The architects have even added a garden with jungle plants, adding life and colour to this beautiful home. 

4. Flowing Front

Shoffice , Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern garage/shed
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Shoffice

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

This smaller building from London is no less dramatic for its size. The simple wooden material has been used to create a flowing look, where floor and wall are hard to distinguish between. The oval structure of the home is unique, and makes for a ceiling that is delightfuly curved and cozy.

5. Modern Upgrade

Reforma Vivienda Unifamiliar, Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos Modern houses
Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos

Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos
Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos
Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos

The exterior of this building was an old farm house with a collapsed front wall, before architects Tagarro-De Miguel restored it. The contrast between old and new is the focus here, with a huge glass front wall designed with modernist principles and echoing the broken past of the building. This is a clever way to keep a building's character while restoring function and adding style.

6. Tropical Pool

Casa Vila Catela, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Pool
Lanza Arquitetos

Casa Vila Catela

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

This Brazillian home rejuvenates our eyes. It's seamless blue pool feels like the ocean, and the palms adorning the edges add a natural effect that's soothing and decorative. Who wouldn't want to spend a vacation here? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Warm Winter

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern houses
Jenohr + Mezger

Jenohr + Mezger
Jenohr + Mezger
Jenohr + Mezger

This German home lights up during the winter. The wood feels rustic and fitting with the natural surroundings, but the warm finish and the yellow lighting adds a heat that makes this building look comforting even in the snow. We have a more unconventional German home here if you're interested!

8. Stark Curves

三俣の家, 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects Minimalist house
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects

桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects

This Japanese home is a bit of a contradiction. It seems stark, grey, and square at the front, but in the back we can see that it bends and curves. There's a real sense of motion in this shape that makes the building one-of-a-kind despite its lack of adornment. Want to get some Asian-inspiration for the interior of your home instead? Try out this South Korean beach home, it has a unique shape too! 

9. Tall and Dark

Elevation homify Country style house
homify

Elevation

homify
homify
homify

This home belongs to a lucky family in South Africa, who surely enjoy the huge fireplaces and large outdoor patio. This two-story building seems taller than average and we can only imagine that translates to high ceilings inside. As for the outside, its cream and black mix provides some contrast that brings definition to all of its features and shapes. 

10. Cool Symmetry

Casa Angra I, Escala Arquitetura Escala Arquitetura Country style house
Escala Arquitetura

Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura

This Brazilian home is open wherever possible to let the cool breeze and the natural light flow. It's symmetrical design feels balanced and elegant, while the rough roof adds some texture and depth. 

Missing that elusive Canadian style? This rustic cottage will remind you of home!

A Home Restoration That Respects The Past
Which of these homes would you most like to own? Let us know why in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks