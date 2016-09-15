10 Suspended Ceilings That Will Lift Your Gaze

Suspended (or false ) ceilings are ornamental in that they can add visual interest and character to a room, but they're also practical in that they can be used to hide plumbing equipment, electrical cords, heating fixtures, and other structural features of your home. In addition, with the addition of a suspended or false ceiling, you can also visually separate different areas of a room without having to erect walls, giving each space in a common area a unique character. That said, a suspended ceiling can be something that you add to your home for style, and it can also be added with a functional purpose in mind.

This ideabook presents 10 unique ideas for a useful and stylish false ceilings that may just inspire you to add one of your own!