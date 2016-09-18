An Old Tennis Court Transforms Into A Lovely Garden

Before, this home had a great big backyard – unfortunately, the most of it was occupied by an abandoned tennis court and shoddy chain link fence. No longer using the space, these homeowners wanted a productive, wildlife-friendly garden that would be both attractive to look at and also convenient for entertaining guests. Enter landscape architects at Christine Wilson Gardens, who came in and transformed this old grey lot into a wide open green space with a variety of shrubs and trees.

The cracked tarmac surface of the tennis court had to be scraped off, and planting pits had to be dug for the trees before the landscapers could bring in a load of topsoil that would give this backyard two feet of fresh soil for planting. Then, they were able to install a patio and terraced herb garden next to the house, a large, healthy lawn with spaces for wildflowers, fruit trees, and borders for ornamental shrubs and perennials. The overall result is a diverse space that makes a welcoming host for a variety of wildlife, while providing enough open area for a picnic table or tent when summer company comes over for a friendly BBQ.