15 Magical Mirrors That'll Make You Look Twice

Mirrors are a great way to add depth, energy, movement, and light to your home interior (and, as you'll see in this ideabook, to its exterior as well!). If you're looking for inspiration on how to use reflective surfaces in interesting and appealing ways, you've come to the right place – these mirrors bring natural light into dark places, reflect natural imagery throughout interior rooms, create deeper and wider spaces, and play tricks on the eyes to create artistic and intriguing optical illusions!

Here are some of homify's more innovative examples of mirrored designs for your inspiration!