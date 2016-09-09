20 Of The Cutest Small Homes You’ll Ever See

At homify, we can't get enough of small houses! There's something truly charming about a home that is compact and cleverly designed. Newly built small houses are wonderfully customizable and the lack of space means that owners and designers have to be highly creative. They are well thought out and surprisingly livable.

Small homes embody minimalism and the wider zeitgeist of simplicity that we in the modern world are rushing towards. They rebel against the status quo and challenge us to rethink how we live in our space. They are also a great investment because they are less expensive than a traditional home. The environmentally conscious will also delight in a small home that requires less energy to heat and has a smaller impact on the earth.

Small homes are where architects and designers start to get playful and bend the rules. . Here are a few of the cutest and most stylish homes from around the world. We hope as houses get smaller and smaller, our list of small homes will keep getting bigger!