20 Of The Cutest Small Homes You’ll Ever See

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Commercial spaces
At homify, we can't get enough of small houses! There's something truly charming about a home that is compact and cleverly designed. Newly built small houses are wonderfully customizable and the lack of space means that owners and designers have to be highly creative. They are well thought out and surprisingly livable.

Small homes embody minimalism and the wider zeitgeist of simplicity that we in the modern world are rushing towards. They rebel against the status quo and challenge us to rethink how we live in our space. They are also a great investment because they are less expensive than a traditional home. The environmentally conscious will also delight in a small home that requires less energy to heat and has a smaller impact on the earth. 

Small homes are where architects and designers start to get playful and bend the rules. . Here are a few of the cutest and most stylish homes from around the world. We hope as houses get smaller and smaller, our list of small homes will keep getting bigger! 

1. Updated cottage

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

This pretty little cottage must have a great attic space that we'd love to checkout. What a cute little home!

2. Small home or modern art?

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Commercial spaces Hotels
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

This stunning home is surreal. The traditional shape of the building contrasts with the sleek black wood and industrial concrete.

3. Modern doll house

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home looks like a house for the modern doll. The angular shapes provide interesting architectural lines and the wood exterior of the house is like a charming little cabin. 

4. Just a slice of house

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern houses Black
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

It's hard to imagine anyone living in an otherworldly home such as this! The incredible shape of it alone is enough to make us want to move in.

5. Mini home

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This real home looks like someone's craft project! The sloped roof and skylights are spectacular.

6. Urban treehouse

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

This home is wrapped with wood on the second storey and juts out from the clean concrete first floor. It's like an urban tree fort! Do you know the password?

7. Modern art or house?

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

This home is incredible! Without a facade, this house throws out the rule book when it comes to home architecture.

8. Dear cabin in the woods

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style house
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

This home looks like it could be made out of sugar! The bright colours on the small home are stylish but would just look strange on a big or normal sized house!

9. Black and white that wows

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

This home has a wonderful inset gabled roof with a patio on the top floor. The windows are bold, as is the white and black starkness of the house!

10. Boxy small home

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Pool
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

This boxy little home has an entirely glazed bottom floor that seems to open right into the yard! Must be a great view from the upstairs bedroom.   

11. The quizzical small house

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

This home is as cute and strange as they come! There's no telling from the outside what we are in store for once we go through that front door. 

12. Small home or sauna?

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

This inviting wooden small house looks like a traditional Finnish sauna! What a cozy space!

13. Small home big style

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

This small home has a ton of style! We love the floor to ceiling windows upstairs. 

14. Jungle bungalow

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

This small home is one with nature with its covered patio space and wide open glazing. Just one floor is all you need for a cozy home!

15. Tropical paradise

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

This cheerful yellow home has beautiful tiling and is adorned with tropical plants to give the home a fresh and sunny look. 

16. Small home or prison?

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

This intimidating industrial home makes a bold statement. The lone window on the facade of the house is eclipsed by the glassed in box in front. 

17. Cabin life

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Patios & Decks
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

This charming small house has a cabin like feel to it! We love this dear little back porch that opens up into the house giving the feeling of more space.

18. This pre-fab home is all windows!

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH – Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH – Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

A tiny home with a big impact. Incredible glazing like this is only possible in a micro-loft like this!

19. Architectural mix up

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
ONE!CONTACT – Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT – Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

This home incorporates many different architectural styles in a playful way that wouldn't translate well in a larger house design. We love the skylights and the sleek wood on the front of the house.

20. Small home on a pedestal

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

This home breaks all the rules! We love the bold design.

Thanks for looking at these incredible small homes with us! For a closer look at our number one, check out our feature on Kubu: the quickly built micro-loft

Are you ready for a small house?

