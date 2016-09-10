A Cool Concrete House Made Warm With Wood

Today on homify we are excited to take a look at a home with a cool concrete exterior that is made warm by the use of wood. Japanese architects Nobuyoshi Hayashi designed a home that would recall traditional home building while providing modern style.

The quaint cottage shape of the house is in contrast to the harshness of the glass and concrete used in its construction. The result is a deconstructed rural house with an urbane presence. This home with great views of surrounding trees is stunning from any angle.

Interiors are fitted with mid-century and minimalist aesthetics. The intelligent use of glazing in the house makes every room playful and intriguing. Let’s take a tour of this house that will make you re-think concrete homes!