The Picturesque Renovation Of An Old House

London is a global city and a popular hub for art, architecture, design and fashion inspirations. And it is home to both contemporary and ancient properties, which come together to contribute to the fascinating landscape of the city in a unique way. Today, we will witness the transformation of an old Tudor-style independent mansion which was groaning under the burden of ageing. It had lost its original charm and its surrounding area looked shabby and unkempt. The backyard needed a neat and trendy makeover too. So the interior architects at Studio To stepped in to gift the home a ravishing new look without compromising on its unique architectural style. Read on to study the change more closely.
The Tudor-style architecture of the residence has been retained beautifully as you can see from the before and after images. But we love how the walls with their wooden detailing and glass windows have been freshened up and repainted for a new-like vibe. Also, new bricks now line the lower storey of the house and they look really neat and stylish. The path leading to the mansion has been paved freshly, and the garden on either side looks lush and well-maintained. The house now looks way more inviting and enticing than before.
Prior to the renovation, the backside of the house suffered from a wan and disorderly look, with no proper fence or boundary wall. The yard was shabby too. But after the makeover, some smart changes were made to ensure a snazzy and bright look. Now the lower storey features larger glass doors and windows to allow more sunlight inside the home. The walls have been painted afresh, and a new window has been added to the roof too. The yard looks stunningly green and neat, while trendy wooden slats make for a pretty and solid fence that guarantees privacy and security.
The long white deck overlooking the refreshingly green yard is a perfect spot for sunbathing or stargazing, while the gentle breeze caresses your face. We also love how the folding glass doors open up to integrate the indoors with the outdoors effectively, and ensure adequate ventilation for the home. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of the spacious interiors and the pretty lights that glow through the glass during evenings for a soothing effect.
The deck was previously a tiled affair, and was moss-ridden and drab. The untamed growth of the surrounding grass and greenery added to the appearance of dereliction. But now, smooth white wooden planks have replaced the chipping tiles, and the effect is fabulously clean and bright. The deck shines against the sleek wooden fence too, and the trendy chrome and glass lanterns lend a dollop of panache to the space.
A pair of fashionably juxtaposed concrete planters adds a verdant and unique edge to the otherwise plain and smooth deck. They have been positioned at right angles to each other, and hold lush greens which infuse the white surface of the deck with vibrancy.
Hope you enjoyed the charming transformation of this old and once dreary property as much as we have.