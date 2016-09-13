The Box-Shaped Home Stacked With Simplicity

If you are looking for some simple yet ultramodern design inspiration for your home, look no further. Minimalistic lines and a bold statement characterise this House 9.74 x 9.74 and its slate grey façade. Created by the architects from FMB Architekten, Binder & Mayer, this residence on the outskirts of Merklingen, flaunts a proud linear look that sets it apart from the rest of the homes on this block. Armed with many doors and windows and a huge airy roof terrace, this abode caters to all the modern needs of a young couple with two children. The interiors reflect the stylish austerity of the facade, and offer minimal furnishing, sober hues and smart, practical touches. Come and take the tour to learn more!
This block-like home impresses with its stylish appearance in a slate grey finish and a geometrically inspiring shape. On one side, a white textured garage stands, offering some contrast to the residence. A slim wooden door and plenty of glass windows punctuate the facade and allow sunlight to enter the home in generous doses.
The real style statement of the house greets you when you take a look at it from this side. A layered look comes forth, thanks to the massive roof terrace which offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Sleek glass windows line the walls on both storeys and break the monotony of smooth grey surfaces.
Modern and casual with a calming vibe – that is how we wish to describe this main hall. The space has a chic and cool vibe that suits all age groups. The minimal use of furniture and colour makes it stark but easy on the eyes. The white walls and concrete ceiling are perfectly balanced by the black leather couch in the living area, and the colourful seats on the wooden benches accompanying the sleek dining table.
The kitchen is a design wonder with three basic colours that merge together for a sophisticated show of style. The grey ceiling gleams with its concrete finish, while the wooden floor inspires with its unapologetic raw grain. Dollops of modernism have been brought about by the pristine white glossy surfaces that form the sleek kitchen cabinets and island. Smart recessed lighting completes the look.
The generous application of white hues coupled with a cosy wooden floor make for a soothing and serene nursery. This room has a large closet for storing clothes, accessories, blankets and whatnot. And a neat study desk with wall-mounted shelves accompanies the closet for those times when the kids concentrate on their homework or prepare for tests.
The bathroom has a bare and stripped down look that perfectly accommodates the luxurious white fittings and gleaming surfaces. The glossy floor as well as the warehouse style look of the ceiling create a winning fusion statement and lend a raw appeal to the space. The tall windows and the rectangular mirror as well as the space separating the tub and the sink makes the bathroom look larger than it is.
The terrace offers a scenic view from its square nook on top of the ground storey. And it is also the perfect place for the children to play and the adults to enjoy an idyllic time sunbathing or simply relaxing.
Despite its starkly linear and austere look, this modern German house impresses with its elegant minimalism and arty blend of different textures. If you want more ideas, take another tour - The Comfy Suburban Home You'll Covet.