A Smart Reno Keeps This Home In The Family

In the Japanese prefecture of Tochigi, we have come across a house called Ameya, which was built more than 100 years ago and has become a part of the history and culture of the region. But time had naturally taken a massive toll on the ancient structure, and the house was lying in a dilapidated state. Walls were crumbling, while rusted iron parts and weathered wood added to the sorry state of affairs. But the present owner wanted to cherish his inheritance in a more contemporary manner, without spoiling the original charm and beauty of the house.

So the architects from Studio Poh stepped in to revamp the house with earthquake resistant features, sufficient insulation materials, and a more solid foundation. Extensive joinery work was undertaken to freshen up all doors, windows, and other woodwork. The house has now been restored to its original appeal with thoughtful provisions for adequate light and ventilation. The interiors are habitable and cozy now, rendered mainly with wood and sleek designs.