A Stunning Home For The Style Conscious

Milan, with its long and rich history of art and culture, is deemed to be among the fashion and design capitals of the world. And the sophisticated spirit of this Italian city seems to have rubbed off on this gorgeous residence. Rendered with taste and creativity by the architects at Disegnoinopera, this two-level home is a stunning medley of exquisite designs, brilliant lighting, sleek and modish furnishing, and elegant hues. Keep an eye out especially for the unique helical staircase that leads upstairs, the chandelier in the dining area, and the plush bedroom with a breathtaking terrace.
Luxury is the force apparent in this space. But all the elements are bound together cohesively, thanks to a close-knit and cozy setting. This ensures that family time is always just around the corner with the egg blue couch offering plush seating and warm meals waiting at the round dining table. The chandelier is a cutting-edge linear marvel in chrome, while a swirling staircase makes a magnificent appearance on the side. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of the compact but smart study nook beyond the dining space.
The dining space features a pretty round dining table in white with arty backs for the chairs. Also, it overlooks a large bank of artistically arranged open and closed shelves in the living room. This shelving unit with its pops of dark wood for the closed shelves holds the TV and displays artefacts. Dark hardwood flooring plays up the beauty of the cream-hued walls of the interiors and the sober tones of the furniture.
The kitchen is a modern space with matte finish white cabinets above the countertop and natural wooden cabinets on the side and below. The chrome appliances bring these two hues together with the perfect balancing act. Concealed task lights have been arranged both above and below the white cabinets for the easy execution of chores and for illuminating the pair of artworks. Right outside the kitchen is a cozy breakfast nook complete with stylish white chairs and a trendy pendant lamp.
The staircase has been set in a helical pattern that is all white, with wooden stairs acting as the contrasting accents down the centre. The balustrade curves sensuously and offers visual treat of sorts when viewed from above.
Sleek tiles in grey with white outlines make the modern and the retro meet in this elegant bathroom. This effect is further accentuated by the rectangular mirror with rounded edges and the almost vintage sink wall-mounted under it. While the fittings and fixtures may be modern, the overall effect is classic and timeless. The wall-mounted sleek towel rack is perfectly placed near the bath tub, while stylish lighting makes the bathroom look bright and cheery.
The master bedroom is full of muted mocha touches in gleaming silk and velvet. The layered bedding makes for an elegant and luxurious statement, while the cloud of crystals overhead makes for some splendid lighting. The bedroom leads to the terrace through glass doors and lets you enjoy the view outside before catching up on your nap.
The terrace has been done up with larger than life planters, fashionable furniture and a faux fur rug. The plants and succulents ensure that there is plenty of greenery in this space which is open as well as protected at the same time. The glass enclosure safeguards the terrace against unruly weather elements and lets you sit out even when it’s raining. And when you open the sliding doors, the terrace becomes an airy and refreshing outdoor entertainment zone!
This Italian home left us speechless with its striking designs, unique decor accents, cozy textures and smart outdoor space. For more ideas though, take another tour - A Timeless Thatched Home To Treasure.