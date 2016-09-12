An Elegant and Cozy Family Home

The unique large, bright light on the ceiling instantly brings an element of fun to the children’s room. The dark timber floor and white walls find an unexpected yet pleasing contrast in the light blue accent wall, with the colourful seating arrangement bringing in a touch of playfulness.

This beautiful home is a fine example of brilliant designs in cahoots with open, bright and expansive interiors. The architects have done full justice to the brief of creating a stylish family-friendly home.