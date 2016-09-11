Reno or Move: A Hectic Home Gets A Stylish Overhaul

When a house doesn't have adequate storage, it's a struggle to keep it clean. It's even worse if the home has an inefficient design. Maybe someone who owned the home in the past made some bad renovation choices. Or maybe, your life style is so different from the way people lived when the home was built that it just doesn't work. The residents of this little apartment were in that exact position. You can tell by the clutter and the chaos in the
before pictures that the family just couldn't function in this home. Instead of moving, this family decided to renovate, and boy was that a good decision. The interior designers at AND company made this home functional again, meeting all of the resident's specific needs and changing the home's layout to be efficient and practical. They also threw in a whole bunch of style. It's modern with a touch of rustic and should impress you.
This poor kitchen has almost no storage space. Those blue sliding doors look like they lead into a darkroom for photography instead of into the laundry!
That unsightly dishwasher is gone! By adding a huge wall of storage opposite to the fridge, and by making the fridge itself a double these designers have made enough room in this kitchen for a cute dining table. The table is narrow, but that allows for enough room behind the chairs for someone to be prepping a meal. The bench seat also allows for some more storage while showing off the beautiful new brick wall behind it! We also notice that the laundry room door looks like it leads to a bright and clean space instead of a dark room!
We have no idea how anyone felt comfortable in this bathroom beforehand. It's just too small to be functional.
When a space is too small to meet it's designated function you have to think outside of the box. Here the designers have decided that this narrow room is only enough space for a bath. It's luxurious to have a separate room for soaking, especially with such a deep tub. While the residents might want to add some privacy curtains, we imagine they were quite happy with this choice. Wait until you see where the rest of the bath went!
The designers have taken some space next to the tub room to install this beautiful bathroom. Now the family has counter space, storage space, and, most importantly, room to sit down! Besides, this room now has some style to it. The exposed brick wall and the black counter-top look very industrial, but the room is kept warm with yellow back lighting and light cupboards.
Any family with kids knows that one bathroom just doesn't cut it. This second bathroom will make mornings os much easier on kids and parents alike. The family already has a huge tub, so a stylish shower has been installed in this room. Other than the brick wall this room has been kept pretty simple, stylistically speaking, but its still a huge upgrade from that first tiny bathroom.
Ah, the joy of having a living room that's been designed to meet your family's needs! This room clearly has three functions. It's a space for music practice, on the piano and the guitar. It's a living room with a relaxing, a deep purple, sofa. Thirdly, the family needed some office space for the kid's homework and maybe also for mom and dad's work. The designers have perfectly balanced all of these functions into a tight space, using a narrow desk that runs the length of the wall and short couches that allow for enough room for the piano.
What to do with this oddly shaped corner? Well, the little ones don' mind the narrow space, in fact they probably love the tree-house feeling of this combined playroom and loft bed. This has to be the best example of making a space smaller and more functional!
This is a very functional bed! The cupboards underneath it are a great way to add storage and keep it organized at the same time. The wood paneling all the way around the bad, along with the lush curtains next to it, really make the room feel cozy and comfortable.
