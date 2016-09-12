A Cool Cube Home In The Woods

Today we are going to visit Buenos Aires in Argentina, where design professionals Lucas McLean Architects, have imagined, drawn, planned and built the most stylish and contemporary home in the woods.

Designed like a cube, this very modern and stylish design contrasts beautifully with the wilderness that surrounds it.

As we explore a drawing that the designers came up with as well as an architectural plan that outlines the design more carefully, we will see how the conception directly translates into the fabulous home that we see in the final result.

Let's take a look!