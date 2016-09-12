The Fabulous Pre-Fab Mountain Home

When you see this fabulous and warm Italian Villa, you don't suspected that it was pre-fabricated and partly assembled off-site. It seem too well-planned for that kind of construction. But, this lovely building will shake all of your old notions about pre-fab homes. It's eco-friendly, harmonious with its mountain surroundings, and cleverly designed. Architect Eddy Cretaz put some of his cleverest ideas into this one – including some wonderful features for home-cooling that you won't want to miss.
Here's the home from the back, where the walk-out basement is clearly visible. While most of the house has been built out of wood, the remaining white material is a sturdy and creamy plaster. The colour combination is warm and stylish. Let's take note of the roof too. It has some solar panels on it which is one of the ways this house stays green. It also has a lovely traditional texture that gives the home some character and blends well with the brick wall used to support the back porch.
This side view gives us a perfect shot of the second floor balcony that curves around the house. The architect described that he wanted the balcony to follow the lines of the home. He didn't want it to stick out, or be exposed to the hot Italian sun. With a large roof overhead and a larger main floor to support the balcony it can be pulled back out of the reach of the sun. I'm sure the family will be pleased that they can enjoy some time outside, even at noon.
From the front the balcony is hardly visible. It's tucked underneath the roof which is a great deal longer on this side, likely as its the side which gets the most sun. This kind of attention to detail on the part of the architect will really save the family on their cooling bill. Other eco-friendly features are the blackout curtains in the home and the roof material, which reflects a great deal of sunlight. There's even a fan cooling system in the home that's completely detached for easy maintenance. It's supported by the metal beams you catch a glimpse of from the outside. Prefer more a more modern roof? You'll love this home with a striking roof!
Not only do these long thin windows keep the front rooms of the home in shade, they blend in with the pattern on the balcony. This helps to make the whole balcony design feel more natural, and gives the house a great sense of unity. When we're this close we can also see that the knots have been left visible on the wood. This creates a very rustic style and makes the home fit in with the incredible natural surroundings.
In this photo compilation the architect has offered some insight into the building of this phenomenal home. The whole thing has pre-made and partly assembled by the company Eco-D. During transit some of the walls warped by as much as 18 centimetres, but the home still came together nicely.
