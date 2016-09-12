25 creative kitchens to inspire your next reno

The kitchen is definitely the most important area of our house. This is where we cook, share stories and bond over delicious meals.
This is why it needs to be unique and functional, with careful planning going into the design. homify has curated a few beautiful kitchens for you to browse. Each one is different, but we are sure there are a few in the list that will charm you.
This is always a very modern and interactive way to organize your kitchen space.
This opens the home up and creates a light and clean environment.
As we can see in this design, by professionals, Estudio Geya, these two colours and materials work incredibly well together.
This is a fine example of simplicity and taste.
Bringing in rural utensils and brass tones can create the perfect country-style kitchen.
This is a way to divide up different functions while you're cooking.
This huge kitchen is a mix of style, a bit industrial, while the arched windows evoke a more classic feel.
With a touch of colour, a black and white kitchen can be beautiful and classic. It also gives the space a retro touch.
An antique cabinet can do the trick.
A simple and inexpensive way to spice up you kitchen.
Put tables and chairs in your dining room for a homely kitchen that you can spend time in no matter what time of the day!
Now you can calmly bake that cake. Grey is a soothing hue that works well in the kitchen. And it can always be spiced up with colourful accessories.
With minimalist furniture and a few accessories, this kitchen is very attractive. Less is more!
In this image, we can see how sleek and stylish a kitchen can be when it is totally clean without any accessories.
Yet the bright blue wall brings in a bit of a contemporary twist! Don't be afraid to mix and match styles.
Positioned next to the white counters, it doesn't overwhelm the space. Checkmate!
Different shades of cream create a luxurious yet soft feel.
While the dominant use of white and minimum use of accessories and furniture bring in a minimalist style. This is a beautiful combination.
Rustic yet modern – those cabinets pair well with the sleek countertop.
As we've mentioned before, a variety of styles can create the best kitchen. Here we can see how wood works beautifully with modern appliances.
Install a kitchen island in this space and you'll not only have extra storage space but you'll also have a more casual place where can enjoy a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal.
This is for those who want a very simple and organized design.
It features modern elements such as glass counter tops, straight and clean lines and a central kitchen island.
This brings in an industrial chic look and feel and works well with the light wooden furniture.