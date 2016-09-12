Your browser is out-of-date.

25 creative kitchens to inspire your next reno

Leigh Leigh
Mediterranean Style, Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
The kitchen is definitely the most important area of our house. This is where we cook, share stories and bond over delicious meals.

This is why it needs to be unique and functional, with careful planning going into the design. homify has curated a few beautiful kitchens for you to browse.  Each one is different, but we are sure there are a few in the list that will charm you.

1. A trendy breakfast bar transforms the kitchen into a more democratic space

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
This is always a very modern and interactive way to organize your kitchen space.

2. Kitchen connected to the dining room for entertaining friends and family

homify Country style dining room
This opens the home up and creates a light and clean environment.

3. A beautiful contrast between white and light wood

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
As we can see in this design, by professionals, Estudio Geya, these two colours and materials work incredibly well together.

4. A bit of colour and a bit of wood

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
This is a fine example of simplicity and taste.

5. If you love the country style, this kitchen is for you

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Bringing in rural utensils and brass tones can create the perfect country-style kitchen.

6. For those who enjoy mobility and spaces

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
This is a way to divide up different functions while you're cooking.

7. This special space surprises with its brightness and magnificence

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern kitchen
This huge kitchen is a mix of style, a bit industrial, while the arched windows evoke a more classic feel.

8. The black and white floor

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
With a touch of colour, a black and white kitchen can be beautiful and classic. It also gives the space a retro touch.

Have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens

9. Details transform a kitchen into a vintage environment.

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
An antique cabinet can do the trick. 

10. The coloured tiles and patterns are the star of this kitchen

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
A simple and inexpensive way to spice up you kitchen.

11. Integrated into the dining room for family time

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Put tables and chairs in your dining room for a homely kitchen that you can spend time in no matter what time of the day!

12 . Connected with the outer landscape, this kitchen is perfect for relaxing moments

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Now you can calmly bake that cake. Grey is a soothing hue that works well in the kitchen. And it can always be spiced up with colourful accessories. 

13. Go minimalist

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
With minimalist furniture and a few accessories, this kitchen is very attractive. Less is more!

14. Even more minimalist

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
In this image, we can see how sleek and stylish a kitchen can be when it is totally clean without any accessories.

15. Rusticity is present throughout the kitchen

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Yet the bright blue wall brings in a bit of a contemporary twist! Don't be afraid to mix and match styles.

16. A small kitchen with all the accessories and appliances needed

homify Modern kitchen
Your kitchen doesn't have to be large to be gorgeous. Have a look at these 10 ways to spruce up your small kitchen.

17. The black and white floor transitions onto the wall

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Positioned next to the white counters, it doesn't overwhelm the space. Checkmate!

18 . An interesting mix of colors, textures and materials

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
Different shades of cream create a luxurious yet soft feel. 

19. The patterned tiles give the kitchen a retro touch

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos DonateCaballero Arquitectos
While the dominant use of white and minimum use of accessories and furniture bring in a minimalist style. This is a beautiful combination.

20. The right balance of styles for a practical, functional and beautiful kitchen

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rustic yet modern – those cabinets pair well with the sleek countertop. 

21. Mixing styles is a trend

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
As we've mentioned before, a variety of styles can create the best kitchen. Here we can see how wood works beautifully with modern appliances.

22. A kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Install a kitchen island in this space and you'll not only have extra storage space but you'll also have a more casual place where can enjoy a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal.

23. Go total white

Интерьерная фотосъемка квартиры, Platon Makedonsky Platon Makedonsky KitchenTables & chairs
This is for those who want a very simple and organized design.

24. The kitchen of the future

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern kitchen
It features modern elements such as glass counter tops, straight and clean lines and a central kitchen island.

25. The industrial screed flooring

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
This brings in an industrial chic look and feel and works well with the light wooden furniture.

Which kitchen style stands out for you?

