Make Your House Earthquake-Proof With Style

Today we will look at a renovation that took an old house and updated it for safety and style. For people living in seismically active areas, such as the West Coast of Canada, there is a danger of building collapse. This house was renovated to be seismically strengthened and reinforced using traditional construction methods. Japanese architects at Ujihara-Momotu found a stylish way to strengthen this home. The starting point for this project was a house built 70 years ago.

It was a traditional farmer’s house built with tatami mat floors, mud walls, and a tiled roof. For the renovation they first carefully demolished the site. Leaving only the structure of the house, they established a solid foundation. A simple steel roof replaced the original tile roof. They tried to preserve the original Itabuku mud walls of the home as much as possible. They reinforced pillars and build shear walls to be robustly shockproof. Let’s take a look at the renovation that gave new life to the interior of the house!