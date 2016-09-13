An Apartment Full Of Ideas To Fuel Your Inspiration

Before we've even set foot through the door of this home, we come across a very sleek and impressive entrance. A light and sun-filled hallway with cream tiled floors and white walls leads up to a glass front door, which is decorated by a solitary wreath of flowers.

This is a very minimalist and simple design, yet it truly packs a punch. The abundance of light ensures that the entrance is always warm and welcoming, while the light colour palette keeps this space looking spacious and bright.

The transparent door creates an easy transition between the interior and exterior of the home, so that guests always feel welcome.

A touch of flowers brings in a subtle and natural decorative element.

