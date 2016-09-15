This Lovely Loft Sports A Beautiful Blend Of Styles

As one of the largest cities in Spain, Valencia is a well-known tourist destination that boasts of pretty homes and artistic pre-war spaces along its stunning coast line. We are taking an idyllic stroll along its streets in search of the next best design thing. Our next home is one such gem that we have managed to unearth – a loft that display a mix of classic, industrial as well as contemporary styles, rendered by the well-known team of architects at Ambau Taller D’Arquitects. We invite you to tour this home with us in our next idea book!
The living room may look simple at first sight, but it has been done up with details that set it apart from most design themes one sees in an urban set up. The brick wall at the far end is a double height one with doors on the lower end. The slate black couch and the greenery ensure that there is a delicate balance at play. The end table that holds the plant is an earthy addition. While beams are set on one side, a false ceiling renders a modern, industrial edge on the other side.
The look and feel of the space is a neat one thanks to the straight line in which all the elements have been set. The piece de resistance is the ceiling that has neat, barn style wood work on it. The simplicity in the layout further accentuates the beauty of the ceiling. The wall too is in layers, with greenery escaping from one side.
The barn style comes in from the living room and embraces the dining room with the large rectangular wooden table that runs down one side. The chairs have semi-circle backs. The floor matches this dining table well. On one side, the grey and chrome kitchen is the perfect contrast with the brick wall.
The cupboards here have a pre-war style classic look with white panels on them. One section has been left exposed with glass. Greenery graces the space here too.
With a glass partition separating the shower area and the sink, this bathroom is a modern one with earthy grey tiles and a stone finish. The white fittings and sharp lines ensure that there is plenty of class at play.
This terrace is cocooned with white walls and wooden fixtures. The beam suspended overhead gives it a cozy feel, while the window and its old world grills create a wonderful vibe.
The cozy bedroom has been done up with smooth neutral textures and it overlooks the brick walls downstairs. The light colour palette is definitely designed to soothe the mood and welcome the dreams. The look has been deliberately kept minimalist. Overall, a lovely space to sleep in.
