This Dated Apartment Gets A Modern Update

The picturesque French city of Nice is situated on the French Riviera and has long been the haunt of artists and fashionable vacationers. And it is here that we found ourselves ready to witness the stunning and modern makeover of a shabby and outdated apartment. Groaning under the burden of unnecessary interior walls, dull furniture, and uninspiring designs, the home was in need of a stylish and contemporary facelift. Fortunately, the interior architects at Casavog rose up to the challenge and infused the apartment with a refreshing new look and feel. Trendy furnishing, snazzy lighting, cozy textures and ultramodern designs now make this abode a delight to live in.
The old blue couches looked like they belonged to an old movie set – completely outdated. The chairs and lamps also needed to be changed while the rest of the space was asking for a complete overhaul so that a more trendy and urban palette could be used.
One of the original living room walls was demolished to usher in a contemporary open-plan layout. This consequently made the apartment look more spacious, airy and bright too.
The bedroom was remodelled to turn it into a snazzy master suite complete with walk-in shower, vanity area and closets. The old walls needed a fresh coat of paint too, and modern accents had to be introduced.
The living room now has a new found edge thanks to the soft leather couches with their well rounded arms, while the floor features a trendy three dimensional patterned rug. The dining table has been set just off of this compact area. The black and grey scheme in the living room gets a fitting partner in the white chairs and their chrome legs. The decor schemes of both living and dining spaces perfectly match the rug as well.
The kitchen now has a double height ceiling and has been done up with glossy cabinets and chic lamps. Also, the creamy-hued wall perfectly accentuates the black and chrome leather stools that sit around the white breakfast island.
The bedroom now gets the five-star look, thanks to the luxurious mirror and the colourful track lighting that acts as a bold accent. The rest of the space has been done up in white, dark grey and wooden hues for an elegant appeal. A sleek glass wall separates the bathroom from this ultramodern bedroom and reinforces the feeling of expansiveness.
The bathroom is demarcated from the bedroom by the glass wall we just saw, and is an extremely trendy space. The smart use of glass, black and white hues, and minimalistic fixtures make the bathroom fit for sheer rejuvenation.
So you see how some modern structural tweaks, modish furnishing, sleek accents and fashionable colours changed the boring and dated look of the apartment. Here’s another makeover story for more inspiration - This Home Ditches The Dirty Thirties For A Modern Makeover.