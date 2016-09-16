This Dated Apartment Gets A Modern Update

The bathroom is demarcated from the bedroom by the glass wall we just saw, and is an extremely trendy space. The smart use of glass, black and white hues, and minimalistic fixtures make the bathroom fit for sheer rejuvenation.

So you see how some modern structural tweaks, modish furnishing, sleek accents and fashionable colours changed the boring and dated look of the apartment. Here’s another makeover story for more inspiration - This Home Ditches The Dirty Thirties For A Modern Makeover.