A Shape-Shifting Family Home

Today, we are going to visit Achen, where design professionals Zhac/Zweering Helmus Architects designed a home that will delight your sensory experiences.

By utilizing different lines and geometric shapes, each angle of this home takes on a different look and feel. This is modern and contemporary chic in its finest!

As we explore the exterior and the interior spaces, you will also witness how each is just as important as the other.

Let's take a look!