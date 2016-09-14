A Shape-Shifting Family Home

Today, we are going to visit Achen, where design professionals Zhac/Zweering Helmus Architects designed a home that will delight your sensory experiences.
By utilizing different lines and geometric shapes, each angle of this home takes on a different look and feel. This is modern and contemporary chic in its finest!
As we explore the exterior and the interior spaces, you will also witness how each is just as important as the other.
Let's take a look!
From the the front of the house, we can see how the designers created a gorgeous grey block of a facade, which forms a very modern and savvy beacon on the horizon.
Grey is always a wonderful colour for a facade as it is elegant and understated. In this design, the sophistication is enhanced by a large black front door, which seemingly extends right up to the roof thanks to the large sheet of glass. This also connects the interior space to the exterior, while breaking up the solid look and feel of the grey cube.
Black tinted windows on the right achieve the same result, while a patch of green grass breathes a bit of natural life into the look and feel.
If we make our way to the back of the house, we can see that the geometric lines create a whole new perspective from this side of the house.
The home extends like a jigsaw piece across the garden – a very impressive piece of architecture. We can also see how windows and glass doors have been utilized throughout the facade, breaking up the grey brick walls and allowing the home to spill out onto the exterior spaces.
One of these exterior spaces is a little terrace area, complete with a lounge suite and a dining room area. This is the perfect spot for entertaining or enjoying the fresh air and sunshine comfortably. An umbrella provides shade too if need be. The designers have chosen neutral coloured furniture for this space, which enhances the facade, while opting for durable pieces that will last in all weather conditions – a great tip!
If we make our way into the home, we can see that grey remains a dominant colour, but the designers have introduced different materials and tones to lighten the look and feel. You don't want to feel like you live in a cave!
They've achieved this by pairing white walls with light wooden finishes, enhancing the grey floors. In this image, we can see how a delightful and contemporary wooden staircase extends right up to the second floor, doubling up as a functional element and a design element.
Have a look at these wooden staircases that wow for inspiration when it comes to your own home!
Some people are a bit skeptical about a white kitchen, but in this home we can see how effective and impressive it truly is.
Not only does a white kitchen make for a very sleek and contemporary design, but it also creates a very hygienic and clean looking space. This is an area that you want to get cooking in!
Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens to see just how effective and stylish they can look.
The designers also utilized smart storage solutions throughout this space, ensuring that there is nothing unnecessary on the counter tops. Even the cabinets have no handles. This keeps the kitchen looking very neat, organized and minimalist.
The dining room is very simple and sophisticated with a black dining room table and grey chairs. There are no bells and whistles in this design, which makes it even more charming and authentic. The furniture pieces become the focal point as well as the wooden cladding that makes up the entire wall.
The designers included a gorgeous little nook in the wooden cladding, which can be used to store books or other decor accessories. This is a great design tip! It takes up very little space and looks trendy too!
The living room is slightly more cozy and relaxed in comparison to the dining room with large sandy-coloured leather chairs that are cushy and comfortable.
These area positioned in front of a very sleek and stylish fireplace, which once again shows us how function and style collide. The fireplace also subtly separates the dining room from the living room, while still allowing for an easy flow between the two.
You'll also notice how natural light plays a role in the design, opening the living space up and making it feel that much warmer and more inviting.
Even the bathroom is edgy and trendy in this beautiful home, with clean lines and grey tones dominating the look and feel.
The designers have gone for very modern finishes, including an egg-shaped tub, a towel heating rack and his and her basins. The wooden cabinet underneath the basins provides storage space for all personal items, ensuring that this room remains clean and organized at all times.
In this room, we really get a sense of how tranquil and serene a bathroom is meant to feel. You should feel relaxed and at peace when ever you spend time in this space and as we can see here, design plays a big role in this!
In this home, the designers even carried their love of lines to the garage, creating the perfect little nook for a car to be stored. (If we bought the house, we'd want the car to come with it too!)
Have a look at these other 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car.