The Modern Home That Will Melt Your Heart

It's so nice to see a bedroom that prioritizes comfort before all else. The white walls are a perfect background for a funky quilt, and you could switch it up without fear of the quilt ever clashing. The floor-length curtains are luxurious and the balance they create with the matching pillows makes the room feel unified.

A bedroom is such an individual space, it has to feel comfortable and private. Take a look through our gallery of bedrooms to get some more bedroom inspiration.