The Modern Home That Will Melt Your Heart

While most of us enjoy modern home design it sometimes lacks that warmth, coziness, or character that we're looking for. Not this home though! While it has meany features of a simple and white modern home, it's also full of charming wicker, thick quilts, and rustic touches. The home builders House Habitat who created this home gave it a perfect modern structure upon which the country charms seem sweet and comfortable. Take a peek inside with us and learn how to add some rustic character to your modern home.
The simple white siding on this home makes it feel refreshing and vibrant. On the huge back patio the designers have allowed for two separate outdoors spaces for the residents to enjoy. One is a simple outdoor couch protected by the awning. The other is a dining space that would make summer entertaining a dream. Between the awning and the umbrella a party can't be rained out here.
From the all-white palette to the cube footstool so many of the elements in this room seem quintessentially modern. On the other hand, each element has a layer of country charm laid over it, from the wicker basket, to the dried floral arrangement, to the floral throw pillows. The black fireplace feels like the warm focal point of the room. It's shape is a touch modern, but its deep contrast acts to anchor this white room.
This charming corner is sure to become someone's favourite reading spot. The padded wicker chairs and the candle create an atmosphere of relaxation. There's also plenty of stylish art pieces on display near the back table. They're all working well with the white wall and adding some visual interest to the space. Our favourite is the little heart hanging next to the stair's first window!
It's so nice to see a bedroom that prioritizes comfort before all else. The white walls are a perfect background for a funky quilt, and you could switch it up without fear of the quilt ever clashing. The floor-length curtains are luxurious and the balance they create with the matching pillows makes the room feel unified.
What a bureau! The white drawers with a sink installed make quite the statement. It's country and luxury at the same time. The dark blue tiled walls make the white bureau and toilet look classy and distinct, while a number of beautiful finishing touches tie in the room. Our favourite is the combination of the circular mirror with the circular light fixtures.
This kitchen adds some metallic flair to the soft textures used elsewhere in the house. This has the effect of making the kitchen look extra modern and clean. There's still some charming details though, like the baskets, the vegetable posters, and the adorable tea cup on the table.
