This Stunning Island Home Embraces The Sea

The island of Jersey, situated between France and England, has a long history. Archaeological excavations have unearthed evidence of settlement dating back to the Bronze and early Iron Age.

However, on the island's rugged shoreline stands a house that is decidedly contemporary. Designed by Hudson Architects, this modern home is characterized by clean lines, boxy structure and unfussy design.

Despite its recent construction, the house is strongly linked to its setting, capitalizing on the sea views, referencing historic architecture and using local materials. The result is a modern home that embodies style and comfort.