A Reno That Injects Life Into A Once Dull Home

This is more like it! The lively yellow walls and yellow drawers in the bed bring instant energy to the child’s room and, teamed with white, the effect is refreshing and fun. The grey floor balances the bright colours with a touch of sobriety. The drawers in the bed and the floating shelf are smart space-saving techniques, as is the plank over the headboard that serves as a desk. We can imagine the shelf and the desk being beautifully decorated with colourful books, games and stationery.

The interior architects converted a dismal and shabby house to a stylish and trendy home replete with classy designs, sophisticated fittings and dramatic touches. Space-saving techniques have been used optimally without any compromise on elegance and style! For more ideas, check out another makeover story - The Inspiring Renovation of a Tiny Apartment.