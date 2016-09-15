6 Sunshiny Homes You Can Learn a Thing or Two From

You know how much we love good lighting when it comes to a savvy home design, which is why we at homify have brought you six apartments today that are filled with light, transforming them into impressive designs.
As we go through each one, we will learn the ins and outs of creating a light-filled home, ensuring that you can copy the exact same tips and tricks in your very own abode. As the cold Canadian winter approaches, you'll want to know how you can maximize the light available to you!
With a little bit of light, you'll be able to transform your entire environment, no matter how small it is.
Let's start learning!
One way to introduce a light look and feel into the home is to go for a Scandinavian design, opting for clean lines, a pale or neutral colour palette and an abundance of natural light.
In this design, by professionals ERC, we can see just how effective this design is.
In this living room, we can see how the designers have installed beautiful lamps throughout the space. These provide the home with a beautiful soft glow in the evenings.
Lighting in the living room, for example, needs to be functional but also stylish and trendy, enhancing the interior design of the home.
If we want to give the impression of size and space in your home, go for perspex or glass furniture that reflects the light and seems to take up very little room.
In this dining room, we can see how icy white dining room chairs have been paired with a glass dining room table. A glass chandelier also hangs over this space, adding an extra sparkle to the space.
One way to really lighten and brighten your home is to introduce some of the natural into its interior design.
In this image, we can see how the designers have added a pale green sofa, a pot plant and even a painting depicting a leaf and flowers into the living space. This instantly breathes new life into it.
Have a look at these other tips for making your home roar with raw materials.
Utilize white tones throughout the interior of your home, which will instantly create a very clean, light and bright look and feel. White also immediately enhances any natural or artificial light that flows through this space.
You can break up white tones with some pot plants or vases of flowers or add a splash of colour here or there in the form of artwork or decor accessories.
Another way to instantly open your home up and make it look spacious and bright is to go for an open plan design. Get rid of any unnecessary walls and allow the rooms to flow into one another.
Especially if you live in a small home, closed off rooms can end up constricting the light flow.