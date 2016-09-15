6 Sunshiny Homes You Can Learn a Thing or Two From

You know how much we love good lighting when it comes to a savvy home design, which is why we at homify have brought you six apartments today that are filled with light, transforming them into impressive designs.

As we go through each one, we will learn the ins and outs of creating a light-filled home, ensuring that you can copy the exact same tips and tricks in your very own abode. As the cold Canadian winter approaches, you'll want to know how you can maximize the light available to you!

With a little bit of light, you'll be able to transform your entire environment, no matter how small it is.

Let's start learning!