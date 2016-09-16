A Palace Apartment For The Modern Cinderella

The translucent wall lets in light from the bedroom, making the bathroom a bright space, while at the same time the frosted effect ensures privacy. The décor is stylish and unique. Just look at those intriguing deep washbasins! The mirrors on the wall match the medallion back of the chair and the floating shelf is a convenient dressing table!

The architects have successfully met the brief of combining the original structure of the building with contemporary interior designs. The bold and sophisticated futuristic elements surpass expectations, while the nifty method of concealing storage spaces and kitchen appliances is nothing short of extraordinary!