10 Planters That Are Great For Small Yards

Planters can also be placed on top of boundary walls to save space on the floor. This way, your plants get enough sunlight to grow and flourish too. And this also allows you to grow a wider variety of plants, since you are not limited by the constraints of space and lack of sunlight.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick the idea that suits your need the most and make the most of planters for a lovely garden! Here's another ideabook that might pique your interest - 14 small gardens that are easy to copy.