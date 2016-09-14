10 Kitchens To Complete Your Country Dream

A rustic and charming kitchen is at the top of so many homeowner's list. And after you see these ten amazing kitchen you'll want one too! In a country kitchen there's always wood mixed with floral prints and cutesy ornaments-- the combination reminds us of Grandma's kitchen. The pie smells better, the seats feel more comfortable, and the whole atmosphere feels nourishing. This kind of kitchen doesn't have to be old-fashioned though! Several of these kitchens mix in modern and industrial features to update the country kitchen for the contemporary family.
This detailed blue and white tile reminds us of old delicate china. It contrasts exceptionally with the rough textures in the room, like the stone wall, the paneled ceiling, and the wood counter tops. The tin containers and wooden utensils in this room add the finishing touch.
The classic combination in modern kitchens, and throughout modern homes, is white with wood. So what makes his kitchen feel more distinctly rustic than a modern space? Mostly, its the deep rich colour of the wood and the wooden ceiling beams. The wooden stools are also simple and sturdy, a hallmark of country design.
If you're looking to add a touch of rustic flair to your otherwise modern kitchen this space is a great guide. Consider adding in some floral print window coverings that pull up instead of apart. Put silver handles on your cupboard doors and make the doors themselves grated like the top far right ones. Of course, don't forget to put some happy plants on the window sill.
The dark open shelves give this rustic kitchen a distinctly industrial vibe. The green wooden island is our favourite element. It's worn but vibrant appearance is a perfect balance for a rustic kitchen, and with all of those drawers its practical as well!
That floor is simply amazing! Each tile has a unique and intricate pattern in vibrant shades of blue, orange, and yellow, combining to make a very lively floor, and back splash. The black kitchen appliances and cupboards lined with gold make an equally dramatic statement against the rustic wood of the walls. A flooring professional can help you find your own unique flooring.
This soft combination of grey washed wood and light stone are made dramatic by the bright yellow accents. If you're going to use two similar textures in your rustic kitchen, adding a bright colour to introduce some contrast is a great idea. Also, notice the pattern on the cupboards? Very chic!
If you want a kitchen with hints of 1960s style then you can't go wrong with pink plaid (or may we suggest the very similar pink pinstripe). Here the plaid gives a classic diner feeling to the space through the bench, window dressing, and doorway curtains. The bench also adds a ton of seating and storage to that table space, making it a very efficient area! Talk to an interior designer if you need help building up a full kitchen design from your favourite fabric.
Floral patterns can be elegant too! The window furnishing is a remarkable example, with it's unique gathering and bright red pattern. The same pattern appears on the distinct chair, which is overflowing with details and flourishes. This is the room to store your best tea set in!
Of course, the best way to bring in rustic flair to your kitchen is to use lots of wood. In particular, go for a textured wood that has various shades. Don't overwhelm the space though. In this kitchen part of the wall, the counter top and the floor have been given modern finishes to give the eye a break from the highly contratsing wood.
The little details in this soft kitchen combine to make a very unique space. The beveled cupboard doors are made elegant by the brass handles, glass inserts, and lattice inserts. The grey tiled backsplash has alternating texture that looks charming and contrasts well with the creamy flooring. The various lighting fixtures above the bar area look bright and elegant as well.
