20 small gardens to create in corners of your home

M. Martins M. Martins
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
There are always a few ideas that can serve as inspiration and these tiny verdant vistas should stop you from twiddling your green thumbs. Each project can be recreated easily

To begin your garden design you need to analyze and choose which plants grow best in the location. Don't get too crazy with the mix – too many kinds of flowers and ferns can spoil a small garden's sense of harmony. Another feature to mind is the size of the plants, you don't want your palm growing too big for its pot. Once, you've plotted and planned, it's time to get your hands dirty. Check out, these 20 small gardens and get inspired!

1. A vertical garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
The vertical garden is great if you are tight on space but want to add a little greenery to your home. Spice it up with unique planters, like these bamboo ones, or upcycle and use an old chest of drawers. 

2. A wooden deck

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimal style conservatory
A neglected corner can be spruced up by adding texture to it. Gravel and wood go well together and are easy to maintain. This pretty corner uses two tall potted plants, gleaming white pebbles, a tiny wooden and a cozy bench to make a statement. 

3. A green wall

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
A green wall is a wall partially or completely covered with plants that includes a growing medium, such as soil. Most green walls also feature an integrated water delivery system. They can be a vibrant, verdant addition to any neglected corner and a bigger bonus if they are planted indoors: they are great insulators and help to keep a house warm. 

4. Flower beds

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
If your unconsidered corner is outdoors and in the shade, contemplate a flower or plant bed. It's a bit more work but can be worth the effort. 

5. Use the walls

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
Wall-mounted planters and pots in a variety of sizes can enliven any tired corner. This layout uses a variety of ferns and wooden wall mounts  and gravel for an eye-catching arrangement. 

6. Rock it

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
Rocks and gravel are low-maintenance and work well in corners. Add a few potted plants, ceramic tile and a water feature and your neglected nook will get your neighbours talking. 

7. Under the stairs

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
It's the perfect shady nook but often used as a dumping ground for those garden rakes and surplus pots. Why not

8. Plenty of pots

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
This setup up-cycles an old desk and uses a variety of succulents to green the corner. Easy to maintain and easy to copy. 

9. Wood, wonderful wood

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
In this garden, wooden stepping stones break up the monotony of the gravel.  The vertical planter makes sure the plants get sunlight and draw the eye upwards.

10. Paint the wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Mediterranean style conservatory
Brightened that dull corner with a coat of vibrant paint. Add a few flowering plants, some colourful pots and you've got a space filled with something much better than dust bunnies.  

11. Vertical garden and fountain

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
Why stop at a vertical garden, when you can create a head-turning arrangement like this one? A water feature can bring calm to any corner.

12. Go local

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
Plant local flora in small pots and place them round the house – they are a sturdier option than plants that are not native.  

13. Use wood as an ally

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style bathroom
It's a natural material that brings warmth and character to any environment.

14. Green your hallway

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
If you have an empty corridor, an excellent idea is to invest in a small garden with plants in pots… or go up with a vertical garden.

15. Objects of art

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
Add some culture and greenery to your home – place a work of art right in the middle of the garden.

16. The lonely lobby

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimal style conservatory
Place a planter or two in your lobby to make it more welcoming and fresh. 

17. Light It Up

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimal style conservatory
A garden with original and creative lamps is a showstopper. Light can bring magic to even the smallest spaces. 

18. A desert garden

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
This is a type of garden that does not need much care. We like that! Just plant different cacti and surround them with rocks for an eye-catching arrangement. You can even choose cacti that bloom. 

19.Pocket gardens

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
We absolutely love these planters. Much like picture frames, they can be hung in a variety of ways to break up the monotony of a wall or tired corner. 

20. Did we say? Don't forget the lighting

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
To close, here's a beautiful garden that has a bit of everything – a living wall, pots with fountains, a wooden deck, wooden bench, a snippet of lawn and stone floors, plus orb-shaped lamps that add a special glow at night. And all in a teeny tiny space – wonderful!

Did we flex your green thumb? Then this award-winning garden will inspired you . 

Do you have tips for a small garden? Share them with us. 

