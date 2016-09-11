20 small gardens to create in corners of your home

There are always a few ideas that can serve as inspiration and these tiny verdant vistas should stop you from twiddling your green thumbs. Each project can be recreated easily

To begin your garden design you need to analyze and choose which plants grow best in the location. Don't get too crazy with the mix – too many kinds of flowers and ferns can spoil a small garden's sense of harmony. Another feature to mind is the size of the plants, you don't want your palm growing too big for its pot. Once, you've plotted and planned, it's time to get your hands dirty. Check out, these 20 small gardens and get inspired!