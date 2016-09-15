A Factory Becomes A Fabulous Family Home

In 1900, this space was a salt factory and a tiny home for the factory owner. It remained a factory until interior designer Alice Bizien walked in and saw the possibility for a special family home. They tore down the century-old style and put in modern furnishings with just a touch of industrial roots for character. Spaces were re-purposed, an overwhelming magenta bathroom was remodeled, and the whole home became a fabulous space. Let's take a look at how they did it.