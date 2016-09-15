A Factory Becomes A Fabulous Family Home

In 1900, this space was a salt factory and a tiny home for the factory owner. It remained a factory until interior designer Alice Bizien walked in and saw the possibility for a special family home. They tore down the century-old style and put in modern furnishings with just a touch of industrial roots for character. Spaces were re-purposed, an overwhelming magenta bathroom was remodeled, and the whole home became a fabulous space. Let's take a look at how they did it.
Between the clutter and the industrial design, who could ever imagine this space as an elegant home?
Wow, this space has been completely transformed. With some white walls surrounding them, the asymmetrical windows actually look chic! Some nice hardwood floor has been laid down, along with a richly textured carpet that acts as the focal point for the large living space.
Maybe once upon a time this kitchen was appealing, but it has long since passed it's expiration date.
Ripping down those old cupboards and painting the walls white was the best thing that could've happened to this room. The second best thing is certainly the dark door and appliances. The space feels unified and sophisticated now, especially through the geometrical black and white floor.
There's too much going on in this space and not enough definition of rooms. There's a dining table, a sofa, a desk, and barely enough standing room between them.
Ah, enough room to walk beside the table! With the additional space from the factory the designers could afford to space out the rooms more, so they gave this dining spot its fair share of the square footage. We love the blue hues they've gone with in this space, between the exposed brick and the chairs you really get a sense of calm in this room.
Someone had a fascination with a bright pink. If you don't share their love for the shade this room is quite overwhelming.
Once the pink was removed this bathroom became a playful blue room for the children's bath time. It was already a functional space, it just needed modern finishes. Check out our decor tips on how to make your own bathroom feel bright again.
The old carpet in this room haws been trampled thin. The green walls looks musty and dull. How would you make this space into a fun children's playroom?
Just like in the living room this space has been made bright with white walls and easy-to-clean hardwood floors that are covered with a vibrant rug. The colourful glass panes in the window really bring out the playful character of this kid's bedroom. Notice that the bed has extra function with its drawers. Extra storage space is an absolute must for the contemporary kid's room!
Beneath the cluttered fabrics that conflict with each other, we can see that the furniture here just isn't making the best use of this space.
The white walls and hardwood flooring shine here, just as they do in the rest of the house. Bright yellow accents and unique lighting fixtures have made this room feel fresh and contemporary.
Want to see more dull old spaces made modern? Try this refreshing renovation.