10 bedroom decor must-haves for your guests to feel at home

In Canada, we love to have family and friends over to stay. Opening up our homes and inviting guests in for a weekend or longer can make our home feel that much more special, cozy and warm.
We also want our guests to feel like they belong once they arrive, so welcome them with fresh linen, clean towels and a beautiful smelling room. You've nailed it if they feel as if they were in their very own homes. A bedroom design should always evoke feelings of tranquility and serenity. This is especially true for your guest bedroom!
Today on homify, we are going to show you 10 bedroom must-haves that will make your guests feel right at home.
The first step to a good guest bedroom is fresh and clean linen that is of high quality. You want your guests to feel like they are slipping into silk sheets when they go to bed!
Opt for linen with a high thread count as well as linen that introduces a beautiful and serene style to the bedroom. In this design by professionals SDA Architecture LTD, the designers have gone for predominantly white tones, which brings a very calm and soothing ambiance to the space. This includes the linen!
You want your guests to have a functional space where they can place a glass of water or a morning cup of tea as well as their phone while it charges and the book that they are reading.
Ensure that you place bedside tables on each side of the bed, which feature drawers too. This will allow them to neatly store their personal items away if they so wish!
Place a pot plant or a vase of fresh flowers in your guest bedroom or bathroom, which will instantly liven it up and introduce a very subtle yet effective form of decor.
It will also make the room smell nice too!
Sometimes guests need to hang up their shirts or dresses or just unpack their items so that they don't feel like they are living out of a bag.
Make sure that your guest bedroom features a closet or chest of drawers, where your guests can store their clothes, shoes and personal items away in an organized fashion. This will truly make them feel like they are at home!
You want your guests to feel relaxed, like they can sleep in or take afternoon naps. Hang up dark curtains or black out blinds so that your guests can control the amount of light that flows into the room.
Make sure that they are a gorgeous colour, complementing the design of the bedroom.
Make sure that there are plenty of cushions, throws and blankets available in the spare room so that the guests can make themselves as comfortable as possible. You don't want there to be a risk of them getting cold or not having enough pillows or cushions while they sleep.
Go for modern and trendy accessories, which will create a very fashionable bedroom so that your guests truly feel like they are visiting a hotel.
Install bookshelves in your guest bedroom, making the most of vertical space. This will provide extra storage space for their personal products and items.
It's also a good idea to add a few books or magazines to the shelves, giving your guests some relaxing reading material.
Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
Candles, incense and air fresheners can also contribute to a very stylish and homely guest bedroom that smells delicious! This will ensure that your guests never want to leave this room.
Candles also introduce some romance and ambiance, soothing your visitors when they spend time in this space.
You don't want your guests to feel like they are in a spotlight when they climb into bed to read their book so be sure that the overhead ceiling light isn't the only option.
Invest in trendy lamps throughout the room, which will bring ambiance and a soft glow to the space.
Have a look at these dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes.
Ensure that you install mirrors in the guest bedroom so that the guests can see themselves when they apply their make-up or brush their hair.
Mirrors also visually expand a bedroom, making it seem that much bigger. It also reflects natural light, bringing a light and bright ambiance to the space.