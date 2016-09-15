Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 bedroom decor must-haves for your guests to feel at home

Leigh Leigh
The Dormy, Dorset, UK, Jigsaw Interior Architecture Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

In Canada, we love to have family and friends over to stay. Opening up our homes and inviting guests in for a weekend or longer can make our home feel that much more special, cozy and warm.

We also want our guests to feel like they belong once they arrive, so welcome them with fresh linen, clean towels and a beautiful smelling room. You've nailed it if they feel as if they were in their very own homes. A bedroom design should always evoke feelings of tranquility and serenity. This is especially true for your guest bedroom!

Today on homify, we are going to show you 10 bedroom must-haves that will make your guests feel right at home.

1. Perfect linen

Freezeland Barn SDA Architecture Ltd Modern style bedroom
SDA Architecture Ltd

Freezeland Barn

SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd

The first step to a good guest bedroom is fresh and clean linen that is of high quality. You want your guests to feel like they are slipping into silk sheets when they go to bed!

Opt for linen with a high thread count as well as linen that introduces a beautiful and serene style to the bedroom. In this design by professionals SDA Architecture LTD, the designers have gone for predominantly white tones, which brings a very calm and soothing ambiance to the space. This includes the linen!

2. Provide a bedside table

SS16 Style Guide - Coastal Elegance - Bedroom LuxDeco Country style bedroom Blue country,bedroom,blue,bedside table
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide – Coastal Elegance – Bedroom

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

You want your guests to have a functional space where they can place a glass of water or a morning cup of tea as well as their phone while it charges and the book that they are reading. 

Ensure that you place bedside tables on each side of the bed, which feature drawers too. This will allow them to neatly store their personal items away if they so wish!

3. Add a touch of nature

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bedroom
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Place a pot plant or a vase of fresh flowers in your guest bedroom or bathroom, which will instantly liven it up and introduce a very subtle yet effective form of decor.

It will also make the room smell nice too!

4. Give them a space to store their clothes

Toulouse Dark Oak 3 over 4 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
The Cotswold Company

Toulouse Dark Oak 3 over 4 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Sometimes guests need to hang up their shirts or dresses or just unpack their items so that they don't feel like they are living out of a bag.

Make sure that your guest bedroom features a closet or chest of drawers, where your guests can store their clothes, shoes and personal items away in an organized fashion. This will truly make them feel like they are at home!

5. Dark curtains

homify Eclectic style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

You want your guests to feel relaxed, like they can sleep in or take afternoon naps. Hang up dark curtains or black out blinds so that your guests can control the amount of light that flows into the room.

Make sure that they are a gorgeous colour, complementing the design of the bedroom. 

6. Give them some cozy accessories

Quilted Cushion Collection Nitin Goyal London BedroomTextiles
Nitin Goyal London

Quilted Cushion Collection

Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London

Make sure that there are plenty of cushions, throws and blankets available in the spare room so that the guests can make themselves as comfortable as possible. You don't want there to be a risk of them getting cold or not having enough pillows or cushions while they sleep. 

Go for modern and trendy accessories, which will create a very fashionable bedroom so that your guests truly feel like they are visiting a hotel.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Give them something to read

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Install bookshelves in your guest bedroom, making the most of vertical space. This will provide extra storage space for their personal products and items.

It's also a good idea to add a few books or magazines to the shelves, giving your guests some relaxing reading material.

Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.

8. Bring in some candles

Forbidden Fruits PartyLite BedroomAccessories & decoration
PartyLite

Forbidden Fruits

PartyLite
PartyLite
PartyLite

Candles, incense and air fresheners can also contribute to a very stylish and homely guest bedroom that smells delicious! This will ensure that your guests never want to leave this room.

Candles also introduce some romance and ambiance, soothing your visitors when they spend time in this space.

9. Invest in lamps

Balloon Herstal A/S BedroomLighting
Herstal A/S

Balloon

Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S

You don't want your guests to feel like they are in a spotlight when they climb into bed to read their book so be sure that the overhead ceiling light isn't the only option.

Invest in trendy lamps throughout the room, which will bring ambiance and a soft glow to the space. 

Have a look at these dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes.

10. Don't forget the mirror

The Dormy - Bedroom 2 Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

The Dormy – Bedroom 2

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Ensure that you install mirrors in the guest bedroom so that the guests can see themselves when they apply their make-up or brush their hair.

Mirrors also visually expand a bedroom, making it seem that much bigger. It also reflects natural light, bringing a light and bright ambiance to the space.

A Modern Home Camouflaged As A Rural Cottage
How do you make your guests feel at home? Share your tips with us.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks