10 bedroom decor must-haves for your guests to feel at home

In Canada, we love to have family and friends over to stay. Opening up our homes and inviting guests in for a weekend or longer can make our home feel that much more special, cozy and warm.

We also want our guests to feel like they belong once they arrive, so welcome them with fresh linen, clean towels and a beautiful smelling room. You've nailed it if they feel as if they were in their very own homes. A bedroom design should always evoke feelings of tranquility and serenity. This is especially true for your guest bedroom!

Today on homify, we are going to show you 10 bedroom must-haves that will make your guests feel right at home.