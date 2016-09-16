A Sleek Simple Reno For A Dated Kitchen And Bathroom

Bathrooms and kitchens are two of the most important rooms in our homes.
A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, giving us an interactive and social space to come together with family friends, cook up delicious meals and share stories over hot cups of coffee.
The bathroom counter acts the bustling kitchen, providing us with a serene space where we can lie in a hot bubble bath and collect our thoughts.
This is why these two spaces need to be well designed and beautifully furnished. They need to represent modern trends and remain neat and organised at all times.
In this home, before the renovation by design professionals, Inner Tree, this was not the case. The bathroom and kitchen were in very sorry states! But we will see how these impressive designers have transformed the rooms, creating beautiful and homely spaces that would suit any home!
In this image, we can see how sad and sorry the kitchen was before the intervention.
It features patterned tiles which may look like beautiful if organized better, but in this space they just overwhelm the room, making it look too busy and congested.
There is no sense of organization or design strategy in this space, with items such as the stove and oven, the kitchen table, chairs and cutlery, crockery and glassware littered around the environment. This doesn't make for a very appealing design!
The bathroom is in even worse shape than the kitchen with old, yellowing tiles and old-fashioned features and fixtures that ensure this room feels anything but tranquil, calm and relaxing.
There has been no care taken in this space as well as no storage space utilized, which means that all personal items such as soaps, face cloths and creams are piled on top of the bathroom basin. This doesn't make for a very appealing or savvy space.
In this image, we can see how the previous designers tried their hand at a bit of design and decor by installing patterned tiles and a touch of red here and there throughout the bathroom. However, this was very misguided! The colours and patterns clash, while the black toilet seat and lid look completely out of place.
The accessories in this space also haven't been thought out. A blue towel jars with the rest of the colours and tones.
We also can't tell what the things are that hang on the walls, but they don't look very good!
Can you believe that this is the same kitchen?
The designers have scraped off all of the old tiles and mismatched furniture and accessories, replacing every feature with modern, neat and minimalist counter parts.
They've gone for simple industrial screed flooring, plain light wooden cabinets and shelves and a dash of colour in the form of a red wall that extends all the way up to the ceiling.
They've also made the most of natural light, ensuring that the windows play a very big role in this design.
If we look at the kitchen from this angle, we can see that the designers have invested in plenty of storage space, keeping all of the kitchen items neatly stored away. This makes for a much more aesthetically pleasing space that is dominated by clean lines and bare surfaces.
In a minimalist design, you want anything that isn't functional or necessary to remain out of sight. Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
The designers have replaced the patterned tiles in the bathroom with solid, sandy beige tiles that work in harmony with the modern and sleek white bathroom fixtures.
These two colour tones are simple and neutral, creating a bathroom environment that feels homely and warm. This is a far cry from the previous bathroom, where we constantly felt distracted by all of the patterns, colours and items lying around.
Again we can see how minimalism has been applied in this space, with the bathroom cabinets storing all bathroom items neatly out of sight. This keeps the basin looking clean and neat.
And just like that – a stylish and modern home is born!