A Sleek Simple Reno For A Dated Kitchen And Bathroom

Bathrooms and kitchens are two of the most important rooms in our homes.

A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, giving us an interactive and social space to come together with family friends, cook up delicious meals and share stories over hot cups of coffee.

The bathroom counter acts the bustling kitchen, providing us with a serene space where we can lie in a hot bubble bath and collect our thoughts.

This is why these two spaces need to be well designed and beautifully furnished. They need to represent modern trends and remain neat and organised at all times.

In this home, before the renovation by design professionals, Inner Tree, this was not the case. The bathroom and kitchen were in very sorry states! But we will see how these impressive designers have transformed the rooms, creating beautiful and homely spaces that would suit any home!