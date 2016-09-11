Top 5 Of The Week: Decor Tips And Homes That Co-Exist With Nature

Let's wrap up the week with five ideabooks from homify that piqued Canada's interest. We figured there are quite a few of you who've got fall renovation projects planned! We hope our decor tips for the bedroom and ideas for wonderful kitchen walls inspired you. Just as much as the house that dreams are made of. It also came as no surprise that our feature on 8 homes that co-exist with nature was a popular read. In Canada, we love the outdoors and love homes that embraced their natural environment, be it in the forest, on a lake or the sea.
The hyperbole in the headline wasn't over the top, was it? Designed by Polish architects, Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, this home is perfectly planned for a family. The large solar panels installed on the roof make sure that this space is energy efficient, and ensure that a family can live in their dream home while saving a few bucks.
Bedrooms often get overlooked. Its projects get shelved in favour of kitchen or living room makeovers. The bedroom, however, is the most intimate room in our house. It’s where we begin and end every day. You owe it to yourself to make it a special place that will help you get the most out of each day. Which bedroom decor faux pas are you guilty of? Remedy these 10 common mistakes.
Don't get walled in by your design mantras. Updating your kitchen can sometimes be as easy as changing a wall and these helpful tips will ensure your next reno is a success.
You were very interested in this magical transformation of an empty and bleak apartment that had the potential to become a cozy, elegant and colourful space. The floor and ceiling of this home was left unchanged since the tenant wasn’t keen on investing too much. But beautiful furnishing, quirky artworks, inviting wall hues, and trendy lighting now make this residence a delightful sanctuary to come back to every day.
Borrowing some design principles from Mother Nature is a sure way to create a relaxing and gorgeous home. There are plenty of ways to incorporate her splendor in your design: from natural materials like wood and stone, to water features and elegant decks, to plant life both in and outdoors. The architects whose work we've collected here have taken natural inspiration even further.
