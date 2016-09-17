A sustainable and simply innovative wooden home

There is nothing more exciting than exploring innovative and sustainable homes that show just how fabulous green homes can be.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today, when we travel to the prairie heights of Honfleur, France. Built by design professionals Lode Architecture to replace an old barn, the wooden weekend home demonstrates what modern design is all about.

The challenge for the architects was to create a special place dedicated to rest, leisure and conviviality while still being sustainable. The home's interior meant to evoke several spaces: a hut, a shelter and a ship's cabin.

As we explore the in's and out's of this space, we will also see how a small space can seem that much bigger with expert design.

Let's take a look!