A sustainable and simply innovative wooden home

There is nothing more exciting than exploring innovative and sustainable homes that show just how fabulous
green homes can be.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today, when we travel to the prairie heights of Honfleur, France. Built by design professionals Lode Architecture to replace an old barn, the wooden weekend home demonstrates what modern design is all about.
The challenge for the architects was to create a special place dedicated to rest, leisure and conviviality while still being sustainable. The home's interior meant to evoke several spaces: a hut, a shelter and a ship's cabin.
As we explore the in's and out's of this space, we will also see how a small space can seem that much bigger with expert design.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how simple and sleek the home is!
It features wooden cladding with a black roof, making for a very homely and enchanting look and feel. It is almost like this is a little wooden cottage with a contemporary, country style.
The home is simple in design with clean lines and a traditional gable roof. The facade is interspersed with large glass windows and doors, allowing for an interaction between the interior and exterior spaces.
We can also see how the living space of the home spills out onto a flat wooden deck, which has been utilized as a terrace. This is the ideal spot for relaxing in the sunshine, enjoying the fresh air and appreciating the nature that surrounds the home.
The kitchen in this home is located in a very narrow part of the house so the designers have really had to be innovative with the space available to them.
They've extended the kitchen along the entire length of this space, ensuring that there is plenty of surface space for cooking and preparing food.
You'll also notice that they've maximized the vertical space available to them, installing shelves and hanging racks from the wall. This ensures that all glassware, crockery, cutlery, pans and pots can be stored neatly on the wall, without taking up any more floor space or cupboard space than necessary.
The designers use dark tones in the kitchen, which contrast beautifully with the dominant wooden features and the natural light that streams in through the large glass doors.
The dining room is one of our favorite rooms in the house with a very trendy and retro yellow dining room table, flanked by two benches.
This is a wonderful example of a minimalist and trendy space where nothing has been included in the room except the most functional and the most necessary.
The yellow also brings in a burst of colour, complementing the dark floors and the wooden walls and ceiling.
On the walls, we can see how funky, colourful shelves have been installed. This again creates storage space, keeping the rooms looking spacious and open.
Have you ever seen such a trendy and stylish attic space?
The designers have maximized this area, creating a little loft space complete with beds!
What is most noticeable again is how vertical space has been utilized, which leaves a very spacious and expansive floor space available.
Another striking element is the hole in the floor, where the staircase leads up to the attic. This rectangle space creates quite a beautiful design while the netting around it brings in a playful element. The netting also doubles up as a functional element, ensuring that no one slips and falls down the stairs.
We have to go past the bathroom in this home, which is simply breathtaking.
An egg-shaped tub stands alone on the dark flooring, contrasting fantastically with the dark and warm tones. A fireplace has been added to this space, creating a very cozy and homely environment that makes for a very comfortable experience in the bathroom!
The wooden walls and ceiling makes this space feel like a warm little haven or cave. This is a very peaceful and tranquil spot.
In this image, we can see how the home looks incredibly inviting and homely even at night time.
The designers have invested in little lamps and lanterns throughout the space, illuminating the different details and designs. These create beautiful ambiance and a soft glow.
The terrace area can even be enjoyed in the evening! Can't you imagine relaxing here with a meal under the stars?
This home shows that simple can sometimes be the most trendy!