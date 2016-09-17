The Dramatically Modern Eco-Friendly Bungalow

Three previous architects had failed to turn this historical London bungalow into a modern family home, until Mzo Tarr architects came up with this thrilling design. The new modern exterior still feels at home in the historic neighborhood, environmentally friendly features were seamlessly included in the beautiful design, and the lightning needs of each space was calculated for maximum enjoyment. This riveting home offers comprehensive design that we can all learn a thing or two from!
While the owners of this historic property were looking for modern design, the neighbors, along with conservation authorities, were worried that such a design would compromise the look of the street. The architects found a perfect balance between these two needs. They kept the shape of the charming bungalows in this property's exterior, including the rounded extruding bay windows and the steep pointed roof. For the owners, the architects used simple white facing and black window accents to create a modern look-- with a touch of timber around the corner that draws you into this amazing home.
The side of the house is clad in western red cedar, a gorgeous modern material that is sure to delight the owners. This wood gives some texture and warmth to the white exterior, and makes for a lovely natural match with the reflection pond below. We also love the cute chevron on the walkway that points guests to the front door and reminds them that pond is nearby!
This view of the kitchen and front hall gives us a sense of how simple and modern the home's interior is. The light cream walls provide a touch of warmth while modern lights pour in from every angle. Mainly, this space relies on geothermal heating. The kitchen also partly uses a rainwater collection system. Don't worry, the western red cedar on the side of the house was sustainably sourced too, so every element of the home is environmentally-friendly.
This is one mock-up the architects created to show the owner's their dedication to the lighting needs of each of this five-bedroom home's rooms. The orientation of the home, the surrounding buildings and sunrise/sunset times were all taken into account to determine when light would be available in the home. The owners told the architects when they'd be using each room the most, so the architects could make sure each room would have natural light exactly when the owners were in the room.
From the backyard the architects could afford to create a more typically modern view, as the neighbors and conservation authorities care more about the front facade of the home. So, from the back this beautiful home has a modern square design, clad even more heavily in that gorgeous wood. Th huge back windows are also stylistically modern and they are in keeping with the owner and architect's focus on natural light!
Even though the architects focused on natural light, they didn't forget to consider how the house would look at night. The dark, shimmering pool looks lovely with the pot light installed just next to it. The glass windows really challenge the boundary between indoor and outdoor space, making even the bright interior of the home feel in-tune with the relaxing night atmosphere.