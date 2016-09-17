The Dramatically Modern Eco-Friendly Bungalow

This view of the kitchen and front hall gives us a sense of how simple and modern the home's interior is. The light cream walls provide a touch of warmth while modern lights pour in from every angle. Mainly, this space relies on geothermal heating. The kitchen also partly uses a rainwater collection system. Don't worry, the western red cedar on the side of the house was sustainably sourced too, so every element of the home is environmentally-friendly.

