Smart Simple Ways To Furnish Small Apartments

Living in a small space comes with unique challenges! At homify, we don't want your frustrations to get the best of you. Furnishing a small apartment is all about clever solutions and making your limited space seem larger. Some of our favourite designs make use of small spaces because it encourages you to be more creative. You can still have a lovely, beautiful home with minimal square footage.
We have put together some of our best tips for making your space work for you. Grab a tape measure and be ready to use every inch of space in your home. Don't fight your small apartment, embrace it!
To start let's take a look at the style we are going for. This small apartment is a comfy and stylish space. We love using monochromatic schemes in rooms to give them a luxurious and simple feel. When you stick to one colour in a room you can make the space appear larger.
Keeping it simple also applies to the kind of furniture that you use. There are no extraneous pieces here, everything not only looks good but also it works in the room. Don't use furniture or decor items just because you like them! They have to serve a purpose and fit with the cohesive whole of the room.
Open plan rooms are perfect for small spaces because it creates the impression of a greater space. If you split up your kitchen, living, and dining areas separately then each of those spaces can be cramped. You can create an open plan feel by arranging furniture so you can flow easily from space to space.
Try to carry your design theme through different spaces to get this open plan look. In this room, there is a blue rug in the dining space and blue cupboards in the kitchen. There are plenty of interior designers and decorators on homify that can help you make the most of your space.
Small apartments often feature a pitiful sliver of a kitchen. It can become a dark and forgotten corner of the room that you rather not look at, but we don't want you to give up on your cute little kitchen.
To make your kitchen work for you, keep your design fresh. Use negative fixtures like these sleek cabinets or feature a bright colour like this sunshine yellow on the tile backsplash. This kitchen is fun even though it's just a little space. We love the breakfast bar for one. Small kitchens can be functional and homey. They're easier to keep clean, too!
Each space in your home has to be well thought out and serve a purpose. There's simply no space to waste. This living room is dining, entertainment, and living space all in one. Make your space as multifunctional as possible.
You can achieve this by making a little work corner in your living room or adding a dresser-top vanity to your bedroom. Try to decide what is important and create a space for that in your home. Featuring a fold-out dining table or a minimalist work space is also great for maximizing space in your home.
Limited space forces you to be creative. Take a look at this slide out spice cabinet! There are plenty of ways to sneak more storage into your home. You can buy furniture with hidden storage like benches or ottomans that are hollow inside. You owe it to yourself to use every inch of available space.
Underused storage solutions involve using containers to store your belongings and hanging items on the inside of cabinets and doors. Try installing extra storage containers in your fridge to double your space.
We love the neutral colour palette and the evocative marble of this bathroom! Extra towels are artfully displayed here on the shelves. Having practical and integrated storage in your small apartment can also be beautiful.
There's also no clutter in this space and no items on the bathroom counter. Clear counter space in the bathroom and kitchens go a long way to making spaces appear larger Thanks for reading our tips for small apartments! Check out our feature small home decor.