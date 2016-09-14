Smart Simple Ways To Furnish Small Apartments

Living in a small space comes with unique challenges! At homify, we don't want your frustrations to get the best of you. Furnishing a small apartment is all about clever solutions and making your limited space seem larger. Some of our favourite designs make use of small spaces because it encourages you to be more creative. You can still have a lovely, beautiful home with minimal square footage.

We have put together some of our best tips for making your space work for you. Grab a tape measure and be ready to use every inch of space in your home. Don't fight your small apartment, embrace it!