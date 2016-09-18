Amazing Roofs: 6 Unusual Ideas

The roof is often underestimated, but it is an extremely important part of the home. Not only does it work to protect the home from the top, but it also – and even primarily – adds to its charm. Have you ever passed by a house and thought that a roof was like a piece of art? Well, possibly!
In this homify ideabook, we would like to present six different roofs that just might inspire you to reconsider simple shingles.
Who would have thought that a roof could result in such a unique and futuristic design?
These architects have ensured that each element of the home attracts attention, including the silver, tin roof. It protrudes out of the ground and twists slightly into the air. If you like Star Wars, then Autorskie Studio Architektury would be the right architects for you!
The roof of this building has been shaped like a wave – a very original idea!
The use of white concrete for the facade contrasts with the curved roof, while the roof itself features a hole in it where a tree can poke through. Yet it still offers shade and cover for the property.
This is a very innovative, modern and trendy design that deserves particular praise!
The owners of this terrace needed the space to be comfortable, cozy, functional, modern and a bit rustic all at the same time. The roof plays a big role in achieving this.
It has been built with several steel beams that support the wooden planks above it. However, it has been built at such an angle that light can stream into the space at all times. This is great for the winter months, while there is still plenty of shade in the summer months.
Also have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas.
Bamboo creates a gorgeous rustic look and feel for a home, yet also brings in a touch of sophistication. This is exactly what we see here in this image where there is a wooden roof structure featuring numerous bamboo panels.
As we can see it provides the terrace area with shade, while still allowing some sunshine to filter in. This keep the terrace furniture protected from the sun, without blocking it out entirely.
Modern roofs, as we've already mentioned, do so much more than just protect and cover our homes.
A green roof or living roof is a roof of a building that is partially or completely covered with vegetation and a growing medium, planted over a waterproofing membrane. It may also include additional layers such as a root barrier and drainage and irrigation systems.
They also help reduce air pollutions and are refuges for the birds and bees!
The last roof that we would like to present you with consists of two elements: a steel frame and glass, which fills the space between the structure itself. This ensures that the home has constant access to the exterior space, while filling it with sunshine. At night, you can also enjoy the moon and the stars!
Using a roof to cover the home is not just about functionality. The roof is the final touch for creating the house of our dreams!