Amazing Roofs: 6 Unusual Ideas

The roof is often underestimated, but it is an extremely important part of the home. Not only does it work to protect the home from the top, but it also – and even primarily – adds to its charm. Have you ever passed by a house and thought that a roof was like a piece of art? Well, possibly!

In this homify ideabook, we would like to present six different roofs that just might inspire you to reconsider simple shingles.