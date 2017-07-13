The Budget-Friendly Prefab Eco-Home

Today, we are going to visit Russia where design professionals, Bio Architects, built a home that is eco-friendly, modern, prefabricated, functional and comfortable all at the same time.

As the architects explain, their task was to create a home that integrated beautifully into the natural surrounds in a very short space of time. Thanks to modular technology and prefabrication, the house fashioned in a month and placed on the site in seven days. Located in Eco-park Yasnopole set DublDom, the house is the first example of the modular homes that will be built. The price tag: under $50,000.

As we explore the home, we will see how the designers have tried to ensure that the home opens up onto the environment as much as possible. There are also panoramic views of river and the fields that surround the home.

The designers say: The layout of the house provides maximum exposure to nature and to spend time with friends in the living room or on the veranda.

Let's take a look!