5 Facades – 5 Fantastic Transformations

Time is our friend in many aspects of life, but it can also be a cruel enemy when it comes to our homes! The passage of time, along with climate change, fashions or simply a lack of maintenance can result in the deterioration of our homes. They become less durable or aesthetically unappealing in the form of brightness or colour. In these cases, the solution is to call an experienced architect professional and leave everything in their hands! When it comes to the appearance and structure of the house, they will know exactly what to do.

Usually the facade is the element that receives the highest priority when it comes to renovating or remodeling a home. It is the face of our home, not just for visitors but for residents too. It can inspire or dampen a mood in an instant!

This is why homify has curated a small selection of facades that have been renovated thanks to the ingenuity of architects. Each of them have received new life and a second chance to reflect the true personalities of the owners.

You'll be amazed at these great changes!