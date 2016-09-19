5 Facades – 5 Fantastic Transformations

Time is our friend in many aspects of life, but it can also be a cruel enemy when it comes to our homes! The passage of time, along with climate change, fashions or simply a lack of maintenance can result in the deterioration of our homes. They become less durable or aesthetically unappealing in the form of brightness or colour. In these cases, the solution is to call an experienced architect professional and leave everything in their hands! When it comes to the appearance and structure of the house, they will know exactly what to do.
Usually the facade is the element that receives the highest priority when it comes to renovating or remodeling a home. It is the face of our home, not just for visitors but for residents too. It can inspire or dampen a mood in an instant!
This is why homify has curated a small selection of facades that have been renovated thanks to the ingenuity of architects. Each of them have received new life and a second chance to reflect the true personalities of the owners.
You'll be amazed at these great changes!
This single-storey house is distinguished by its colour, which is already faded, dirty and dull. It needs a change urgently!
The house shows a bit of aesthetic potential due to the gorgeous garden in the front of the house, which is meant to enhance the facade. However, at the moment it just clashes with the green tones.
The whole facade was deteriorated due to the humid climate, resulting in a very shabby looking home. It needs some experienced intervention and a breath of fresh air!
The Neutral Architects from Mexico transformed this home dramatically.
For starters, they have raised the level, making this a two-storey home. The garden was converted into a small driveway, which is perfect for a compact car. There is also a little flower bed, which runs parallel to the staircase that leads up to the main entrance. Here a wooden door has been added to the space along with a sleek, rectangle window.
Have a look at this ideabook: turn your ordinary driveway into a spectacular entrance.
The facade is made up of a number of different volumes and angles, which are pronounced to create a very impressive design. On the second floor, two balconies emerge and integrate the home into the outdoor environment. There is a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces, allowing for ventilation and sunshine to flow throughout the home.
This is a very big change!
Everyone wants to live in the city, but the problem is that with urban density is that homes can be much smaller.
Here a garage that was formerly used as a mechanical workshop awaits attention. It was abandoned, dirty and non-functioning. But don't you think it holds some potential?
The change is simply amazing! Who would have thought that an old garage could be transformed into a home like this?
This is now a modern space full of light, with a fantastic interior design and lots of colour.
The facade has been replaced with brown bricks, that are enhanced by the large glass window. The gabled roof is asymmetrical, breaking the classic style of the architecture.
The patio has been transformed into a spacious, clean and bright spot that is enhanced by the interior light of the home.
This is an old little home located in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. While the structure is not perceived as damaged or abandoned, the architecture is a tad old-fashioned, dark and heavy. The classical columns supporting the low ceiling are also very opressive!
This limits the ventilation and visual look and feel of the terrace.
To make way for a more modern look and feel, a big step needs to be taken!
The facade, garden and the entire backyard has changed completely!
The previously confined and dark terrace has been completely opened up, allowing for fresh air and ventilation as well as a very visually attractive space.
The old-fashioned columns have been removed, creating a much more natural flow between the environments. The barbecue area was removed and rebuilt in a contemporary style that has been adapted to the new layout.
The area that was once occupied by the lawn now holds a stylish courtyard and a swimming pool, which also features a magnificent bar and a games room that opens up onto the exterior space thanks to the beautiful windows used throughout. The space is also enhanced by the gorgeous and functional terrace furniture.
This patio has now become a truly multi-functional space, which looks fantastic from any angle.
Have a look at these 10 terrace ideas you'll love for inspiration for your own home.
In this image, we come across a completely damaged building. This house is also quite small, made up of only a few square meters, but it hasn't been utilized properly. It is also in no condition for a family to live here!
At first glance, we can see the deterioration of building materials – the walls are in disrepair, the roof has been damaged by the weather, the floors are broken and there are no doors. This is a horror story to say the least!
Thanks to an architectural firm, the house has been renovated completely. It was transformed into a cozy loft that is bright and functional. The second floor features rooms that have expansive views of the surrounds thanks to the large number of modern and bright windows.
The front garden was also restored and adapted in a style that echoes the second floor, with light and colour bringing new life to the structure.
This is the first image that we see of the facade of a suburban house. Much like the others, it features an staid colour that is lifeless and dull.
The tiled pathway that leads up to the pedestrian gate is a nice touch, but it does not capture our attention or inspire.
This is a home needs a little personality.
Now we have a home that looks very unique and vibrant, reflecting the tastes and personality of its inhabitants. It is a very clear and bright design, inviting guests and visitors thanks to the stone textures and the pedestrian access.
The horizontal and geometric designs are enhanced by the garage access, the walls and windows. These are illuminated by the little lights used throughout the facade. Don't you love the little shadows created, that play with the texture of the facade?
This is certainly a home that is now packed with personality!
What do you think of these changes? We have no doubt that the creativity of the designers combined with the needs and tastes of the owners have produced amazing works of art, magnificent pieces of functional architecture and, of course, beautiful aesthetics!