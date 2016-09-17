Your browser is out-of-date.

A Perfect Home For Two Families

Justwords Justwords
모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern houses
This duplex in South Korea really knows how to say it in style! With an eclectic look and feel, this posh home is a larger than life play of whimsical wholesomeness. In design terms, that translates into sophisticated yet quirky, design. The architects at Yun, Seong Housing, have managed to give quite a stand out performance with this monochrome structure and the classic yet edgy environs within the compact space available. Come and have a look at the effect with this new home tour!

​Ship Shape: The Facade

모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern houses
 The facade is in ship shape as far as the style stakes go! And we are not talking about mere design values. The ship like design of the home comes to a halt in the centre with one wing rising high up to touch the clouds. The rest of the home has been pushed back in a neat pillar like design.

​Sleek Design Values

모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern houses
A duplex is a house that has two separate floors, which are accessed through two separate entrances. Here you can clearly see the two separate entry ways, one on the left side of the house which leads to the upper storey, and one at the front side of the facade, which gives access to the ground floor. High-end design values have given rise to a sleek structure, which works towards showing off an expansive side even though this home is a compact one. Set on green grounds, this home has glass doors and windows to break the monochrome monotony of the facade. 

​Eclectic Entryway

모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The eclectic fun begins from the entryway to the ground floor itself. Suspended above the door is a wooden box that has a lamp built into it. This adds texture to an otherwise understated entrance. In stark contrast with this element is the black door with its multi textured panels and the gleaming floor in granite. The white space literally comes alive with the juxtaposition of these two elements.

Sleek Design in the Main Hall

모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern kitchen
In terms of the interiors, the open plan design works really well in the ground floor. The living room, dining room and kitchen are set in a straight line, making the space look bigger than it really is. The minimalist yet modern look is enhanced further by the furniture in the rooms. The black leather couch works really well against the wooden flooring and the white walls, lending a modern touch to the scene. The entire hall has been lit with discreet lights tucked away at varied points in the ceiling, which makes the pale hardwood floor glisten with a wholesome charm.

A trip upstairs

모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
As you ascend the white railing staircase to make your way to the top storey, your eye is drawn to the sparkling silvery wall with its matt finish. This sits perfectly with the hardwood flooring for a chic look.

​The Room with a View

모던 심플한 스타일의 듀플렉스형 주택 [용인 상현동], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern living room
We are delighted to find the splendid view that the top floor offers. It has the same interior decor combination of wooden flooring, light-coloured walls, and down lights as the floor below. This room has lots of open space, allowing for a free flow of air and energy. Overall, this duplex flaunts a design that leans towards open spaces and natural lighting, making both floors stand out. 

If you liked this before after, here is another one you are bound to enjoy: An elegant and cozy family home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

