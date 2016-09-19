This Happy Home Lets The Sun Shine In

Berlin-based architect professionals, Mullers Bro, have a real treat for us today in the form of a modern white and grey home that merges the traditional with the contemporary.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see just how simple sophistication can truly be as well as how comfort and style collide.

Coco Chanel once famously said, Fashion fades, only style remains the same.

Let's go and see what timeless style looks like!