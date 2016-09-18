A Home That's As Pretty As A Picture

Welcome to the quaint Polish city of Bialystok today, where you will get to explore a picture perfect home surrounded by a lush lawn and beautifully landscaped garden. Jaspis is a contemporary abode rendered with creativity by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl, and it attracts onlookers with its cottage-like charm. Wood, textured concrete, and glass come together to concoct an aesthetically riveting home, where the concept of outdoor pleasure is of paramount importance. And this will become evident once you chance upon the delightful backyard, the pool, the Zen garden and a cozy sit-out on another side of the house. We also love how the beauty of colourful flowers has livened up the sober but elegant hues of the property.
With its grey sloping roofs, and white and wooden exteriors, the house makes for a pretty picture in the middle of all the greenery. Glass has been lavishly used for the doors, windows and balustrades for a trendy appearance, and it lends textural interest too.
This side of the house offers you the first glimpse into the love for open air living that the owners have. Layered steps stylishly lead to a cosy seating arrangement complete with a folding table and matching chairs. It’s the perfect spot for enjoying the morning tea or evening drinks. From here, you can also admire the warm wooden and the textured concrete accents that add visual depth to the residence.
Sleek grey concrete planters have been built closely with the main structure of the home, so that vibrant flowering bushes can add charm to the sophisticated and sober exteriors. Here particularly, the flowers seem to shine against the earthiness of the wooden slats and the coolness of white concrete.
The wooden deck adorning the sunny and green backyard of the home is a three-level affair, stylishly constructed for a unique effect. An outdoor dining arrangement and a peppy green and yellow bench brighten things up, while flowers and shrubs contribute to the enticing country-style aura. This is a fabulous spot for hosting outdoor parties, barbeques and more.
A pristine blue pool comprises of a major part of the second level of the deck, and beckons you to take a refreshing dip on a hot day. The curvy and ultramodern recliners add a sensuous touch to the setting, while the surrounding greenery makes for a natural oasis of sorts.
White pebble beds enhance the beauty of the Zen gardens flanking the deck artfully. Lush bushes pepper the pebbled plots vibrantly, and also accentuate the earthiness of the wood here. The gardens lend unmatched tranquillity to the property and let you connect with nature in a gorgeous way.
This pretty Polish home redefines elegant simplicity with intriguing materials, interesting textures and unique spots for outdoor relaxation.