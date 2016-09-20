Natural Elements Shine In This One-Of-A Kind Home

Today, we are going to visit South Africa where design professionals Francois Marais Architects have built a gorgeous mansion that integrates raw materials throughout the interior and exterior design.
This is a cutting-edge home that utilizes modern design elements and natural features, creating an incredibly striking home both inside and out.
On this tour, we will see how luxury collides with comfort and rustic merges with modern for striking effect.
From the get go, we can see that this is no ordinary family home. It spreads across a large portion of land and over two storeys. Size was of no object for these architects!
Already we can see how they have worked with the gorgeous nature that surrounds the home, opting for a earthy colour palette. The home integrates flawlessly into the wilderness.
The facade also features stone cladding throughout, bringing in those raw and rustic elements. This contrasts beautifully with the contemporary style and shape of the home as well as how the large glass windows and doors open the interior up onto the exterior environment.
If we go around the side of the house, we come across a backyard that packs quite a punch.
The glass doors and windows that we saw from the front of the house are multiplied around the back, extending the entire living space of the home out onto an expansive garden, terrace and swimming pool area. There is a seamless interaction between the interior and exterior spaces.
In this image, we can see how a patch of grass and a lone tree bring a beautiful and sleek green space into the exterior design, breathing new life into it. It is flanked by two large terraces on either side, which can be used for outdoor dining, relaxing in the sunshine or even hosting a pool party.
From this angle, we really get a sense of how the spaces interact with one another, with the tiled terrace spilling out onto a wooden deck and swimming pool, which spills out onto the gorgeous and expansive surrounds. Have you ever seen anything so breathtaking?
The swimming pool is long and luxurious – the perfect spot for playing with the kids, morning exercise or a quick dip in the heat.
There is also an outdoor barbecue, where the family can cook up delicious meals outdoors in winter.
If we head inside the home, we can see that the designers have gone for the same neutral tones that we saw throughout the exterior, which makes for a warm and cozy yet elegant and sophisticated interior design.
The living space is open plan, with the rooms flowing into one another. There is also an abundance of natural light flowing through this space, enhanced by the soft and light colour palette.
There are vases of flowers dotted around the space, which subtly introduce some decor and design while bringing in natural elements – a great design tip for any home!
In this space, we really get a sense of how functionality and style can work together.
The designers have opted for cushy leather sofas, which are incredibly sleek and trendy, but are also very plush and comfortable. There is a large flat screen television on the wall and wooden pieces of furniture throughout.
Wood is another element that they've introduced into the home, bringing in more neutral and earthy tones.
You'll also notice that there isn't anything featured in this space that isn't necessary or functional. This keeps the home looking fabulous and organized.
A mansion isn't complete without a funky bar area, which is exactly what we come across here. This is a truly decadent space that is enhanced by the lighting underneath the bar area.
The bar itself is made from a very interesting stone material, bringing in that rustic and raw element, which contrasts beautifully with the very modern interiors. It also evokes the translucent skin of an animal, the kind used to make African drums. This is a great spot for more casual drinks at sunset or an after dinner glass of wine.
We end off our tour in the bedroom, which opens up to reveal very impressive views of the surrounds. This is the height of luxury!
The room brings together the different materials that we've seen throughout the home including wooden floors, stone cladding and even touches of granite!
The raw materials complement the soft linens, blankets and pillows that furnish this space while the lights, which resemble calabashes, illuminate the details of the design. This is a room you'd never want to leave!
