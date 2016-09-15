This Home Elevates Country Style To New Heights

The Mediterranean façade of the house is modest and cheerful. A traditional flat tiled roof complements the bone-white exterior walls. Old world wall sconces provide light in the evenings and look lovely during the day. The nearby landscaping is minimal and fits well with the house, with a lone tree and some grass plants in the front. We love the simple entryway through a moss green front door.

The demure exterior of the house is misleading once we take a look inside, where the interior folds out into luxurious and plush spaces with a dash of country style charm.