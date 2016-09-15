This Home Elevates Country Style To New Heights

Today homify goes to a delightful Portuguese cottage designed by Lisbon based architects at SAARANHA & VASCONCELOS. The exterior of the home is quaint and traditional, but it's the interiors that shine with their unique mashup of country and luxury style. Full of bright and inspiring rooms, the furnishings and decor are elegant and playful. Let's take a look at this beautiful home!
The Mediterranean façade of the house is modest and cheerful. A traditional flat tiled roof complements the bone-white exterior walls. Old world wall sconces provide light in the evenings and look lovely during the day. The nearby landscaping is minimal and fits well with the house, with a lone tree and some grass plants in the front. We love the simple entryway through a moss green front door.
The demure exterior of the house is misleading once we take a look inside, where the interior folds out into luxurious and plush spaces with a dash of country style charm.
Entering the home we are greeted by a pastoral fresco that brings a touch of whimsy to the home. The blues and greens of the painting are fresh and make the room lively. A gentle arch above the space creates intriguing structural lines in the room. The furnishings are kept simple in the entryway with a comfortable bench to help you get ready and a dresser for easy storage. The stone floor brings rustic charm to an elegant room.
A white washed living room creates a backdrop for the pink, blue, and gold accents to come out. There are two distinct sitting areas inside and plentiful seating on plush couches. The gilded mirrors with intricate details are a great addition. The wood panelled ceiling catches the eye and accentuates the full height of the room. The rich paintings and dramatic curtains provide depth and texture to the space. This is an ornate and multidimensional living room sure to impress.
Behind the sliding doors with antique fixtures lies the dining room. In this luminescent space the eyes are drawn to the robin's egg blue china shelves. A feminine silver chandelier hangs above the dining space. The mid-century style dining table is coupled up with lovely wood chairs showing off blue upholstery. Beneath the plain carpet we get a flash of the natural wood floors that bring an unexpected warmth. We love the effortlessly chic look of the dining room.
The kitchen is flushed with those soft blue hues that we've seen in the previous rooms. A table in the centre of the room creates a casual dining space and can act as additional counter space while the kitchen is running. The cabinetry is stunning and classic. There is plenty of storage in the kitchen and a special place to display decor items atop the cabinets. A classic white tile backsplash is an excellent choice for the room. Mismatching stools bring some freedom into the design of the kitchen. We love the barn-like quality of the wooden beams running along the ceiling. Even the hood of the stove is charming in this room.
The first bedroom we will take a peak at is this richly hued blue room. The bed is covered with an old-fashioned blue and white floral pattern. The indigo walls are echoed back by the velvety throw pillows on the bed. Curious matching bedside tables and lamps bring personality and symmetry.
We love the vintage feel of this space!
The rustic red bedroom features the same design layout as the blue room. A red and white vintage pastoral pattern dominates the room and shows up in the wallpaper, curtains, and bedspread. Ceiling paneling and the curvature of the roof create an interesting shape in the room. Cushioned pink stools and a faux fur throw blanket add luxury to the room. What a comfortable space to relax!
This divine sitting room has it all. We love the art on the wall that looks like pressed flowers. The bright pink hues are fun and playful. The vintage style rug and wooden coffee tables bring individuality to the room. This is a wonderful space to spend time with friends or catch up with a good book. Even though this is a small space the room manages to be cozy and interesting with no detail overlooked.
A look at the house from the backyard shows off the impressive house. The moss green of the front door is repeated in the painted wood columns and beams supporting the house. There is plenty of outdoor space for entertaining or for enjoying warm summer evenings with family. We love the plentiful space out back of the house!
Thanks for joining us on a tour of this luxurious country style home!