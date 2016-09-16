Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Ideas To Step Up Your Garden

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
homify Modern Garden
Multi-level gardening looks more difficult than it actually is! Building your garden on different levels and terraces can give your space a multi-faceted appeal. It's also a great solution for an uneven lot. By raising or lowering sections of your garden you can great a beautiful and functional garden. 

Take your garden to the next level with our tips for building multi-level gardens. Choose your favourite elements and build your own unique garden space.

1. Use industrial style gambions

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
Gabions are those mesh cages filled with rocks. We love the built up wall made of gambions in the back! This is a great way to add an industrial edge to your garden.

2. Create separate areas with multiple levels

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Multi-level gardening is great for creating separate spaces for all of your outdoor activities. Here there's a fire pit on a separate level from the BBQ and the fountain.

3. Keep flowers fresh

Rear Garden Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Delicate plants, trees, and flowers can be put on a elevated level from your patio area so they remain undisturbed while you enjoy your outdoor seating area. This helps keep your flowers fresh!

4. Decking makes multi-levels easy

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
If multi-level gardens sound intimidating, don't worry! It's easy to use decking like this to create different levels in your garden. 

homify knows incredible landscape architects who can help you build the perfect multi-level garden. 

5. Put planters, water features, and grass on different levels

homify Modern Garden
Bring the planters up to eye level with your furniture. This is a great way to plant flowers and herbs so you can enjoy them more. Grass can be raised too to provide good drainage and we love the fountain up in the back. 

6. Raise your beds to be pro

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern Garden
Raising your beds not only looks phenomenal, it's easier to manage. With less kneeing on the ground, this is how the pros do it!

7. Use a sloping surface

Smoking Pavilion Gianni Botsford Architects Modern Garden
If you don't feel like coming to building multi levels, planting on a sloped surface can help you achieve the same effect. 

8. Multi-level gardens make vegetable growing simple

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
You can maximize the space in your garden by using terraces, leaving plenty of room outback for the dogs or the kids!  Vegetable patches become easy to manage with multi-levels.

9. Keep different levels shallow and subtle

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
You can have a subtle multi-level garden and delineate the space with your landscaping or with paving stones. This transforms your garden into a dynamic space. 

10. Add some drama to your garden

Rural Garden , Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
This is the best way to use multi-level terraces if you have a pond! Add some dramatic flair to the garden by walking down towards your water feature. 

11. Edge with rocks for a natural look

Garten für Auge & Seele, Gärten für Auge und Seele Gärten für Auge und Seele Mediterranean style garden
If you want multi-level gardens but don't want a hard look you can edge your levels with rocks and stones. It looks like a dried up river bed!

12. Neat separation

GALAXY SANDSTONE PAVING BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE Modern Garden Sandstone Black
Simple neat multi-level plots like this look incredible and are easy to take care of. Keeping a pathway clear of plants and greenery makes maintenance a breeze. 

13. Green your roof

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE Guz Architects Modern Garden
Having a green roof full of plants can contribute to your multi-level garden plan! This is an economical and environmentally friendly gardening solution.

14. Multi-level the front

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Garden
Create a stunning first impression for your home by building a multi-level garden in the front. The stairs up to the home are warm and inviting thanks to the lush plants and young trees on the different levels.

We hope you enjoyed our ideas for multi-level gardening! For more inspiration check out our feature on DIY garden projects.

How do you step up your garden?

