14 Ideas To Step Up Your Garden

Multi-level gardening looks more difficult than it actually is! Building your garden on different levels and terraces can give your space a multi-faceted appeal. It's also a great solution for an uneven lot. By raising or lowering sections of your garden you can great a beautiful and functional garden.
Take your garden to the next level with our tips for building multi-level gardens. Choose your favourite elements and build your own unique garden space.
Gabions are those mesh cages filled with rocks. We love the built up wall made of gambions in the back! This is a great way to add an industrial edge to your garden.
Multi-level gardening is great for creating separate spaces for all of your outdoor activities. Here there's a fire pit on a separate level from the BBQ and the fountain.
Delicate plants, trees, and flowers can be put on a elevated level from your patio area so they remain undisturbed while you enjoy your outdoor seating area. This helps keep your flowers fresh!
If multi-level gardens sound intimidating, don't worry! It's easy to use decking like this to create different levels in your garden.
Bring the planters up to eye level with your furniture. This is a great way to plant flowers and herbs so you can enjoy them more. Grass can be raised too to provide good drainage and we love the fountain up in the back.
Raising your beds not only looks phenomenal, it's easier to manage. With less kneeing on the ground, this is how the pros do it!
If you don't feel like coming to building multi levels, planting on a sloped surface can help you achieve the same effect.
You can maximize the space in your garden by using terraces, leaving plenty of room outback for the dogs or the kids! Vegetable patches become easy to manage with multi-levels.
You can have a subtle multi-level garden and delineate the space with your landscaping or with paving stones. This transforms your garden into a dynamic space.
This is the best way to use multi-level terraces if you have a pond! Add some dramatic flair to the garden by walking down towards your water feature.
If you want multi-level gardens but don't want a hard look you can edge your levels with rocks and stones. It looks like a dried up river bed!
Simple neat multi-level plots like this look incredible and are easy to take care of. Keeping a pathway clear of plants and greenery makes maintenance a breeze.
Having a green roof full of plants can contribute to your multi-level garden plan! This is an economical and environmentally friendly gardening solution.
Create a stunning first impression for your home by building a multi-level garden in the front. The stairs up to the home are warm and inviting thanks to the lush plants and young trees on the different levels.
