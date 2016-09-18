The Perfect Woodland Cabin – For Your Garage

That's the same little window! By installing a picture of the outdoors and adding some back-light the designers have made for a realistic faux-window that gives the illusion of a sunny view. In this image we can also see that the ceiling has been finished with wood, the door has been replaced with a realistic wooden door, and the whole space has been outfitted with your classic cabin decor. There's flannel clothing, a guitar case, old photos and a wooden trunk to store even more woodsman items.

Want your whole home to look rustic and natural? Check out this mountain home that's covered in timber.