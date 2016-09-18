The Perfect Woodland Cabin – For Your Garage

You don't need to have a home in the woods to enjoy the hunting cabin aesthetic all year-round. Take this empty garage space that was turned into a rustic cabin retreat on only $130! Recycled wood, mounted heads, and stone fireplace make this space warm and wild-- let's see how they did it!
Nothing much was done with this garage space before it was turned into a shrine for the great outdoors. Right now it's simply a plain white space full of artificial light and pipes.
The wooden walls are covered with hunting memorabilia and stocked to the ceiling with all of the cabin-comforts you can imagine. The look is complete with a fireplace to warm your toes and gentle rocking chair. You really feel like you're taking shelter from the harsh snow in this little, rustic cabin.
Recycling wood is a cheap alternative to buying fresh pieces. As long as you're willing to pull nails, sand the surfaces, and maybe throw on a layer of finish, these old boards will work perfectly.
After ripping down the drywall you can start nailing up the recycled boards. You might be wondering why there's a window being included that leads to the garage storage area and you'll be thrilled to find out why.
That's the same little window! By installing a picture of the outdoors and adding some back-light the designers have made for a realistic faux-window that gives the illusion of a sunny view. In this image we can also see that the ceiling has been finished with wood, the door has been replaced with a realistic wooden door, and the whole space has been outfitted with your classic cabin decor. There's flannel clothing, a guitar case, old photos and a wooden trunk to store even more woodsman items.
How do you get a realistic looking fireplace in the garage? Well, you start off with adding some old cement bricks that add texture and realism to the edges of the fireplace. Make sure you build in a brick backing so that you have something to work with as you follow the next steps.
The cement blocks have been covered in charcoal, the back bricks have been covered up with realistically textured paper, while the logs are hiding a light source that simulates fire. Add some real iron fire-pokers, a cooking pot, and some mantle decoration and you have yourself the perfect fake fireplace to warm your little cabin.
