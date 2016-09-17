A Floating House Where You Find Peace

The couple who commissioned this home runs an elegant Korean restaurant located about 5 minutes away from this plot of land, where architects at Hyunjoonyoo Architects have built this modern and unique floating home. Overlooking the South Han River, this home's slice of paradise is a welcome and peaceful relief from the glowing neon signs and busy restaurants and motels that line the streets of the nearby town. The home was designed with the main purpose of providing expansive views of the river – its elevated design helps its inhabitants to achieve an optimal vantage point.

The interior of the home was planned according to a Feng Shui specialist, resulting in a home that's planned in a straightforward, flowing manner, with no East-facing doors and no inhabitable space on the Southwest, as per the wisdom of Feng Shui design.

Featuring a guest house, study, lengthy balcony, and swimming pool, this home is built to be both convenient and luxurious, with a lofty feel that allows its inhabitants to view the glistening river from every point throughout the home.