A Sagging Barn Is Now a Spacious Rustic Home

Although it's spacious, modern, and lofty, this new interior still maintains a the sense of the old times with a centrally placed wood stove that occupies the heart of the room. To the right, a television screen takes a backseat, in keeping with this room's focus on traditional, rustic, and natural elements. Throughout the large open concept living room, the original flint and brick walls have repaired with the frame and then highly insulated. In places where the walls have been, tall glazed windows stand in their place, turning a functional storage building into a lighthearted and sunlight living space.

If you enjoy the way this barn has become a spacious country home, have a look at this tour of another stylish country home!