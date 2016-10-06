This Black And White Home Gets It Right

This sophisticated and trendy home is set in the Spanish town of Almansa, and welcomes you to its futuristic design in black and white. Its simple yet cutting edge designs make Casa Condesa, rendered by the architects at Arqubo Arquitectos, a treat. The ground floor comprises of the living and dining spaces, the kitchen and a guest room, while the top storey houses the bedrooms. A variety of materials like concrete, metal, glass and wood have come together in this abode to create stylish and functional spaces that promise all urban comforts. Watch out for its gently sloping roof, black metal fence, the serene Zen garden decking the approach, the sleek and smooth interiors, and the vast, sunny backyard.
The home’s facade stands out like a monochrome jewel, shining in its trendy structure and appealing play of glossy textures. The architects have used a strong modern finish to drape the sloping roofs that meet the sleek geometrical lines of the building. A black metal fence on the white wall adds to the monochrome oomph.
The approach exudes a Zen-like calm as you regard the white pebbles lining the sides of the wooden steps. The slim staircase with its chrome railing help in reaching the grey pillared porch, while the lush potted greens add some colour to the space.
As you enter the foyer through the solid wooden doors, you will find yourself facing a trendy and sleek staircase that has charming wooden stairs defined by black metal sides and a glass and metal balustrade. This staircase enhances the openness and airiness of the house, thanks to the smart use of glass which allows light to pass through unhindered.
The living room is in sync with the exterior of the house and follows the same monochrome theme for a simple yet lavish look. Retro style chairs and a moulded glass coffee table help in grounding this white space. An eye-catching shelf stands against the white wall for storage needs, while large sliding glass doors integrate the outdoors with the indoors effectively. Layered with a plush beige rug, this area gives way to the dining room and its glossy white table with black upholstered chairs. The unique chrome vase on the sideboard adds a hint of glamour to the home.
Upon closer inspection, you will find that the dining table is a clever island where the kitchen stands in an L. The table is attached to a rectangular half wall which acts as a kitchen counter too. The glossy white cabinets and counters are peppered with chrome and black appliances and future-ready fittings. White light shines down on the space and makes everything look sparkling and smart.
The bathroom is a serene space characterized by a stylish mirror and creamy white hues. The black metal and glass door helps in adding the monochrome feel, while modish fixtures make this bathroom convenient and cosy.
The bedroom has a solid black wall behind the bright white bed. Silver enters the decor scheme here, with the cushion and throw. Also, a large open shelf stands on one side with colourful artefacts and the slim study table for company.
The lawn in the backyard is a beautiful and calm zone of green with stone steps and textured walls. The palms look very becoming too, while stone adds earthiness to the vast expanse of green!
Monochromatic minimalism, trendy furnishing, clean designs and ultramodern ideas make this Spanish residence a stunner.